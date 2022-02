In-game renders for a pair of new Genshin Impact characters have apparently leaked online. Yelan and Kamisato Ayato will both be Hydro characters, with Yelan using a bow and Ayato a sword. The renders of the two new characters were shared on Twitter by reliable leaker @anonsbelle, but there's currently no information when players can expect to see these two added to the game. While these leaks seem fairly legitimate, readers are always encouraged to take this sort of thing with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation from miHoYo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO