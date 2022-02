The NSIC regular season champion St. Cloud State women's basketball team is preparing for the playoffs. SCSU head coach Lori Fish and players Kelsey Peschel and Eric Navratil joined me on WJON. Fish says this team has put in a lot of work and has done a tremendous job meeting their expectations. Peschel says team chemistry in her 4 years at SCSU has never been a problem. She says they play ball together and choose to live with one another. Navratil participated on the SCSU Volleyball team before joining the basketball team. She says the basketball team has been so welcoming. Erin says there are truly no issues with this team which is kind unheard of on a team.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO