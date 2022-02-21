ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen ID.Buzz prototype | PH Review

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs aged hippies often argue, the sixties didn't end on December 31st 1969. We've been both enduring and enjoying the decade's cultural legacy ever since through films, music and the cyclic fashionability of flared trousers. Now there's an automotive throwback that defies the sort of cynicism normally triggered by such deliberate...

Motor1.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz First Drive Review: Rainbows And Roundabouts

Volkswagen is betting big on nostalgia with the upcoming ID. Buzz. We knew it way back in 2017 when it pulled the cover off the two-tone concept car with a California beach as the backdrop. Five years on, I’m finally getting the chance to get behind the wheel of a pre-production ID. Buzz. Above all, I hoped to figure out if this electric van that we’ve heard so much about will actually tug at American heartstrings like the company thinks it will.
CARS
racer.com

Porsches teases headlights for LMDh prototype

Porsche’s forthcoming LMDh, which it will race in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class and the FIA World Endurance Championship in association with Team Penske, is in its early phases of testing in preparation for its 2023 debut, and Porsche continues to tease its fans with elements that may make it onto the final race-going version. The latest shows the car, on which Porsche is partnering with chassis manufacturer Multimatic, augmented with headlights along with a new camouflage testing livery.
CARS
Reuters

GM plans 50 new digital features, services by 2026 -executive

Feb 24 (Reuters) - General Motors aims to turbocharge its non-vehicle revenue by introducing dozens of new fee-based digital features by 2026, including one enabling a car to predict when it will need maintenance, a top executive said on Thursday. "We have 50-some value-added products and services that we'll be...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vat#Electric Motor#Europe#Vehicles#Volkswagen Id Buzz#Id Buzz#British#T1#Microbus#82kwh#Meb
topgear.com

Ineos Grenadier 4x4 review: prototype off-roader tested

Ah, the Grenadier. A proper off-roader for proper off-roady people…. It’s difficult to dislodge the image of The Fast Show’s bobble-hatted off-roaders when you see this thing in the flesh for the first time. Ineos’s mustard keen young marketing team would prefer you to think in terms of Carhartt, Canada Goose or Belstaff – a British fashion brand it hoovered up a few years ago to go with the company’s myriad other assets – and it’s fair to say that the Grenadier redefines the idea of being fit for purpose. Besides, no-one sinks £1bn-plus into building an entirely new car company in jest, certainly not Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire and larger-than-life personality who is indivisible from this admirably square-cut device. So this first stint behind the wheel is important.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW ID.Buzz Takes European Tour As Debut Countdown Begins

First seen as a concept car at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz has since caused a stir for EV and retro design fans alike. The battery-powered Microbus will make its official debut in just a few weeks, with the German brand finally introducing a stablemate to the ID.4 stateside. The Wolfsburg-based brand plans to premier the attractive-looking bus on March 9, in two distinctive configurations: the ID.Buzz five-seater and Buzz Cargo.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla, Ford and General Motors Get Some Very Sobering News

Here's news that won't get unanimous support from owners of vehicles that include driver-assistance systems enabling the cars to carry out certain maneuvers by themselves. The Utah Senate, following the local House of Representatives, has passed a law penalizing drivers who are arrested for driving under the influence even with the systems activated.
CARS

