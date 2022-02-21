Volkswagen ID.Buzz prototype | PH Review

Ah, the Grenadier. A proper off-roader for proper off-roady people…. It’s difficult to dislodge the image of The Fast Show’s bobble-hatted off-roaders when you see this thing in the flesh for the first time. Ineos’s mustard keen young marketing team would prefer you to think in terms of Carhartt, Canada Goose or Belstaff – a British fashion brand it hoovered up a few years ago to go with the company’s myriad other assets – and it’s fair to say that the Grenadier redefines the idea of being fit for purpose. Besides, no-one sinks £1bn-plus into building an entirely new car company in jest, certainly not Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire and larger-than-life personality who is indivisible from this admirably square-cut device. So this first stint behind the wheel is important.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO