Good, bad, worse: Kell Brook gets his long-awaited victory; so long Amir Khan?

A critical look at the past week in boxing

GOOD

It must have felt like old times for Kell Brook.

The matchup of Brook and Amir Khan on Saturday in Manchester, England, had the feel of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. before the fight, a curiosity as much as a genuine boxing match featuring 35-year-old has-beens.

That’s not how Brook looked in the ring, however. He resembled the dynamo who outpointed then-unbeaten Shawn Porter to win a welterweight title back in 2014, the peak of his career.

Brook coldly, efficiently picked Khan apart. The Sheffield fighter landed hard punches almost at will before scoring a sixth-round knockout, which set off a wild celebration in part because of longtime friction with Khan and his camp.

Of course, we must consider the limitations of Khan when we assess Brook’s performance. The loser simply couldn’t absorb punches, even jabs, which was one more example of his career-defining weak chin.

Still, Brook deserves credit for performing like a fighter who appears to remain a threat to 147-pound contenders even as he approaches his 36th birthday. He was quick and strong. His timing was spot on even though hadn’t fought for 15 months.

And he was as confident as ever, as if he knew something that the rest of us didn’t. He knew he could still bring it and demonstrated as much.

Brook probably isn’t a threat to Terence Crawford, who stopped him in four rounds in November 2020. He’d also be a significant underdog against Errol Spence Jr. At the same time, it would be interesting to see how he might fare against a younger, better opponent than Khan.

BAD

I’ve always been a fan of Khan.

At his best his combination of speed and ability was something to behold. He was at his peak between 2009 and 2015, with victories over Andriy Kotelnik, Paulie Malignaggi, Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, Devon Alexander and other well-known opponents.

And I admired his fighting spirit, which was evident one more time on Saturday night. Even in his bleakest moments, he never gave up.

The sad thing for him is that he’ll probably be remembered for his fragile chin as much as anything else. I can’t think of anyone else quite like him in terms of his inability to take a good punch.

Terry Norris, who suffered some brutal knockouts, comes to mind. So does another Hall of Famer, Thomas Hearns. However, their bodies didn’t do what Khan’s do when he takes a good shot, at least not as often. Khan’s body shutters, his legs turn to wet noodles. You almost expect it.

That makes me think that he probably wasn’t built to be a boxer at all, which makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. He was an Olympic silver medalist and two-time 140-pound champion even though he had a significant disadvantage against most of his opponents.

I believe strongly that he should walk away while he can. I fear for his long-term well-being as it is. And he hinted after the Brook fight that he was leaning toward retirement.

If we’ve seen the last of him, he can look back proudly upon a fine career. He won an Olympic medal, he won many big fights, he entertained fans worldwide. And he did it even though he had, in effect, one hand tied behind his back.

WORSE

Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in for his fight against Caleb Plant. Amanda Westcott / Showtime

Canelo Alvarez and his handlers are right when they say that the Mexican star will be criticized no matter who he chooses to fight in May, September and beyond.

Of course he will. That’s the nature of the beast. Some people will buy into a matchup and others won’t for whatever reason or reasons they come up with. That was, is and always will be a part of boxing.

If Alvarez fights Dmitry Bivol, some will say Alvarez picked an opponent with no power. If he chooses Jermall Charlo, they’ll say Charlo was too small. If he opts to give Gennadiy Golovkin a third fight, they’ll point to the fact Triple-G turns 40 in April.

I could go on but you get the point. If I were Alvarez, I would choose the opponents for May and September that make the most sense for me financially and athletically and live with the decision.

He reportedly is near a deal to fight Bivol in May and Golovkin in September. That works. I posted my list of five opponents I’d like to see Alvarez fight and both of those men are on it. I might lean toward Charlo in May and David Benavidez in September because I like the Alvarez-Benavidez matchup most but I won’t quibble with Bivol and Triple-G.

Finally, I want to defend my right to criticize Alvarez’s choices. I’ve been doing this for several decades; I have a pretty good idea of what good and bad matchups are.

And the past few years Alvarez has opted for relatively bad matchups because he has emphasized building his collection of titles over the guy in the opposition corner. That’s why his last seven fights have come against Rocky Fielding, Daniel Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant.

I like the choice of Jacobs, who was good then, and Kovalev, who was past his prime but still effective. Overall, though, the list weak. Thus, I won’t be criticizing his next few opponents unless he reverts to his tactics of the past few years or makes an otherwise bizarre decision.

RABBIT PUNCHES

Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) looked like a bona fide threat to any 160-pounder in his third-round knockout of D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday in Tijuana, Munguia’s hometown. He boxed patiently for two rounds as he sized up his opponent and then, when the time was right, he shifted into a higher gear and ran Ballard over. Of course, we haven’t seen the former junior middleweight titleholder against one of the elite middleweights so we don’t know for sure whether he’s destined to win a belt in a second division. That said, I’m not sure the champions will be in a hurry to face him. … We might have seen the last of another aging champion on Saturday in Russia, where former three-division titleholder Jorge Linares (47-7, 29 KOs) was stopped in the 12th and final round of an entertaining fight against Zaur Abdullaev (15-1, 9 KOs). Linares proved he can still fight by holding his own with Abdullaev for 11-plus rounds but the 36-year-old Venezuelan has now lost back-to-back fights and four his last seven – three by knockout. I could see the Venezuelan giving it one more try but I don’t see the point. He has accomplished much and appears to be on a downward arc. It’s better to leave a bit too soon than a bit too late. …

William Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) stopped Luis Angel Viedas (29-12-1, 10 KOs) in three rounds on the Munguia-Ballard card, the Mexican’s 15th consecutive knockout. Zepeda looked so-so before the stoppage but that might have more to do with Viedas’ awkward style than any deficiency on Zepeda’s part. I’ll add that Zepeda was lucky he didn’t get disqualified for punching Viedas while he was down. The decisive blow seemed to a body shot while Viedas was on all fours. Someone needs to tell the budding star such a foul will result in a DQ one day. … I understand Ryan Garcia’s move from trainer Eddy Reynoso to Joe Goossen. The lightweight contender said that Reynoso can’t devote enough time to him, which makes sense. Reynoso is training and managing the biggest star in the sport (Alvarez) and his stable is growing. Something has to give. Also, Goossen is one of the best, most-demanding trainers in the world. Garcia is in good hands. … Congrats to Natasha Jonas (11-2-1, 8 KOs) for stopping the naturally bigger Chris Namus (25-7, 8 KOs) to win the vacant WBO junior middleweight title on the Brook-Khan card. Jonas, 37, fought at 130 pounds as recently as August 2020 yet had the power to put Namus down twice and knock her out. The Uruguayan had never been stopped.