Watch Now: How to stick to new habits, and more videos to improve your life

Opting for legumes and vegetables instead of red meat and processed foods can add years to your life span, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine. A woman in her 60s who focuses on a healthier diet can increase her lifespan by eight years while a...
If you began working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re likely aware by now of the many ways in which switching to remote work changes your daily routine. Aside, perhaps, for more time to focus on home tasks, cooking, and spending quality time with your...
As everything in life has become more convenient, more virtual and less dependent on place, a permanent change to working from home was bound to happen. But no one thought it’d happen this quickly. For many, the sheer speed with which we’ve made this shift to WFH has outpaced the development of good work habits or even basic supplies like a good desk chair.
Many of us will be familiar with the feeling of becoming off-balance during a jog or toppling to one side during a yoga class. But no matter your age or level of fitness, it is possible to achieve better balance through exercise.
Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
Instacart’s rules are clear: Drivers are not to enter customers’ homes while delivering their food. Jessica Higgs usually follows these rules to a T, but on a recent delivery, she had a nagging feeling that something just wasn’t right. She was bringing groceries to an older man, which had been purchased by his daughter. Normally, Jessica would simply place the bags on the porch, ring the doorbell, and drive away. That day, she just couldn’t do it.
Women who regularly wash dishes, clean the house and cook meals have healthier hearts than those who sit back and take it easy, a study suggests. Scientists at the University of California followed 5,500 women who were asked to wear movement-tracking gadgets for a week. Results showed women who did...
Tips to get viral tweet level good at Wordle. There are thousands of five-letter words in the English dictionary, but it only takes one to win Wordle. Whether it’s your first time playing, or you’re a seasoned Wordler who plays at midnight when a new word drops, these tips will help you build a strategy or improve upon one you’ve already created. Let’s get started.
The patients featured on My 600-Lb Life are very candid about their extreme weight loss journeys, from allowing cameras to document their embarrassing bathroom routines to the difficulties of staying on a strict diet. However, there are many parts of the show that fans don’t know. These behind-the-scenes secrets that remain off-screen reveal that although the series is factual in what they show, there’s always more to the story.
A team of researchers from Japan's RIKEN Guardian Robot Project has created an android child called Nikola capable of successfully displaying six basic emotions: happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise, and disgust. While the android child is definitely not at the Ex Machina level, the project, led by Wataru Sato from...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Rachel Hatcher is a young mother, a third-grade teacher and in her 30’s who had a close call. “So, I’m with kids all day,” she said. “And if you’ve been in a third-grade classroom, that’s a little … it’s fun and exciting, but it’s a lot.”
Dreams can be rich, emotional, and empowering. Memories of dreams can increase with helpful tips. The American Psychological Association defines dream as “a physiologically and psychologically conscious state that occurs during sleep and is often characterized by a rich array of endogenous sensory, motor, emotional, and other experiences.”. Dreams...
This column has always centered on the outdoors, but as some of you may know, a recent life change has kept me holed up in my house these last few weeks. The event in question was the birth of my son back in December. We went from planning our next...
Everyone knows that too much sodium isn’t good for you. The problem is that salt makes so many foods taste better. But why is that, and are there healthier ways to flavor our food? Consumer Reports reveals why we like salt so much, what kinds are better for us, and which seasonings you can use instead.
I've never been good at working out alone. Whether that's at home, in a gym or outdoors, I've always needed a trainer or coach to motivate me and give me that extra push. But for many reasons, working out at a class, studio or with a personal trainer IRL is not always realistic or attainable. Enter fitness apps like Future that aim to bring the experience of working with a trainer or coach one-on-one to your phone.
A bridal shower is a rite of passage that any bride-to-be should experience, if she wishes to. While the etiquette of this event has certainly morphed over time—as is the case with virtually all nuptial-related traditions—the overarching goal of a shower is to celebrate the guest of honor and set her and her partner up for success in married life. Since this is typically expressed through gift-giving, it can be difficult to navigate who, exactly, is supposed to plan the affair—which is arguably the most important present of them all.
