ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Rappers With the Most Hits

By Sam Gupton
247tempo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRap originated in the Bronx in the 1970s and has grown into one of the most popular musical forms in the world. In 2017, R&B/Hip-Hop became the most listened to genre according to Nielsen Music. (The terms “rap” and “hip-hop” are often used interchangeably, but technically the former refers to the...

247tempo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

After all these years, Snoop Dogg is still looking smokin'!. Here's the 22-year-old version of the famous rapper posing with his award at the MTV Awards after winning Best Rap Video in New York City back in 1994 (left). And, 28 years later ... The now 50-year-old hip-hop icon --...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Tupac
Person
Snoop Dogg
StyleCaster

Eminem’s Net Worth Makes Him One of the World’s Richest Rappers—Here’s How Much He Makes Today

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? And while he’s at it, let’s also take a look at Eminem’s net worth today. Eminem—whose real name is Marshall Mathers—was born on October 17, 1972, in the city of St. Joseph, Missouri. His father Bruce abandoned him as a child, relocating to California to start a new life with another family and leaving Eminem to be raised by a single mother. Em and his mom Debbie moved around a lot when he was growing up, mostly bouncing between Detroit and Missouri and seldom staying in one place for more than a year...
NFL
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 23 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position of Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Pop Culture#Nielsen Music#Tempo#Billboard#Outkast#Notorious B I G
97.5 NOW FM

Queen Latifah Is First Female Rapper to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit Queen Latifah being recognized as the first female rapper to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Reveals Classic Dr. Dre '2001' Song Was Originally Made For Him

Arriving seven long years after the release of his blockbuster debut album The Chronic, 2001 put Dr. Dre back on top of the rap game while modernizing his signature G-Funk sound, solidifying his status as Hip Hop’s preeminent sonic perfectionist. Co-produced by Mel-Man, the 6x platinum-certified album spawned a...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Become First Rappers to Win a Grammy – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince becoming the first rappers to win a Grammy award in 1989, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
ABC10

Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner

LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg has taken over a popular record label that launched his stellar career. Investment firm Blackstone announced Wednesday that the rapper-mogul acquired the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group. The group is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Invites Fans To Party At His L.A. Mansion As Part Of 'Bacc On Death Row' NFT

After teasing a snippet of “Bacc On Death Row” featuring Nas, in addition to his recent ownership moves, Snoop Dogg is branching out into the world of cryptocurrency. On Thursday (February 9), Snoop Dogg launched his Bacc On Death Row NFT project with blockchain gaming company Gala Games, which includes his 17-track B.O.D.R album. The NFT has been released as a one-of-a-kind digital “Stash Box” is available for purchase via Gala Games.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Struggle Rapper Named Smalls Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence

Los Angeles, CA – There’s Biggie Smalls — and then there’s Isaiah Smalls, a struggling rapper who was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy’s property. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old man showed up at Diddy’s Los Angeles estate and started pounding on the security gate in an attempt to give the Hip Hop mogul a demo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Mary J. Blige Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Call the radio, because we just can't be without Mary J. Blige. Aptly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she's maintained a flourishing career as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years. And thankfully, she shows no signs of stopping any time soon. 2022 is...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg & Nas To Join Forces On 'Bacc On Death Row' Song Collaboration

Snoop Dogg has a long list of friends in the music industry he can call upon for a quick collaboration. With his upcoming album Bacc On Death Row coming very soon, fans are expecting the Doggfather to hit up some of his peers for a record or two, and it looks like they’re in for a surprise.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy