ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC mom takes down man who punched her 4-year-old in Times Square

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmSKy_0eKH4qGD00

NEW YORK — A family outing in Times Square took a dark turn Thursday after a man punched Raphaela Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Angel, in the head.

“I turn around, and the baby is screaming and crying. And I said, ‘What happened?’ My daughter said, ‘That guy right there hit him,’” Rivera told WLNY.

And the altercation definitely got her blood boiling.

“I was ticked off. I was outraged,” Rivera told WABC, showing the TV station bruises on her arms she earned in the ensuing struggle with the man.

“I grabbed him harder, and we both went down. He was on top of me, and I was not letting go,” she added, noting that her 17-year-old daughter, Carmen, along with two unidentified good Samaritans helped her subdue the suspect until police arrived.

Watch the complete WABC interview below:

According to police, the man who punched Angel has been identified as 34-year-old Bbacar Mbaye, who has 33 prior arrests, including two recent assaults, WLNY reported.

Mbaye, who is due in court Wednesday, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child, WNBC reported, noting that police said he kicked an officer while resisting arrest.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the TV station that Mbaye’s rap sheet includes four arrests in 2022 to date.

Meanwhile, Rivera told WLNY that talking to her son about the attack after the assault was difficult.

“I tell him, ‘We have to keep our eyes open, papi.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I know, mami. We have to look around and help each other,’” she said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Mental issue raised in boy's body in freezer case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A defense attorney said Thursday he wants a mental health evaluation for a Las Vegas man now jailed in protective custody after being accused of keeping a widow and her daughter captive at his home, killing the woman’s 4-year-old son and storing the boy’s body in a garage freezer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Radio

Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand trial

A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
WSB Radio

Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he saw AR-15 fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Brett Hankison said he believed the Louisville officers who raided Breonna Taylor’s apartment were taking fire from an AR-15 rifle, which he said prompted him to fire 10 shots into her apartment. Hankison said as much to investigators about two weeks after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy