Live Performance By Steve Roach

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynthesist and space music pioneer Steve Roach shared this epic 2 hour, 25 min live performance from the Phoenix Synth Fest on Feb 11, 2022. The concert was captured with multi-camera HD video, with audio recorded in high resolution, directly from Roach’s mixing console. The performance was Roach’s first live public...

