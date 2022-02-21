ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niemann keeps his distance and closes out big win at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Niemann set or matched some form...

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
Florida State women's golf ready to host 9th Annual Florida State Match-up

There is really no better time to be playing at home for the Florida State women's golf team. they're fresh off a tournament win, and they're ranked 16th in the country. This weekend, the Seminoles are back on their home turf for their 9th annual Florida State Match-up, an event they won last year, and where they'll compete against 11 other teams, including third ranked Oregon. It's a great opportunity to get better, and give the fans something to cheer for.
Greg Norman warns PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan 'This is just the beginning' in strongly-worded letter

LIV Golf investments CEO Greg Norman chastised PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and warned "This is just the beginning" in a strongly worded letter distributed Thursday. The letter comes two days after Monahan reiterated his stance that any player signing with the rumored Saudi-backed golf league, which LIV Golf Invetments is behind, would be banned from the PGA Tour in a players meeting ahead of the Honda Classic. Norman has insisted that any such ban would not hold up legally.
Tiger Woods

