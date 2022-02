For those who’ve had their bikes stolen, there’s a whole range of emotions you might go through. Obviously, a lot depends on how much you loved the bike in question—as well as how much work you may have put into it. A few years ago, Bike Shed Motorcycle Club staffer Harry’s custom Honda CB550 got pinched. That sucked, of course—but it also cleared the way for him to build something new. Now he has this beautiful CX500 custom café racer, built by British custom shop Jackson Motorcycles.

