ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BAAQMD Meetings on Valero Emissions, February 24 & March 15

sunflower-alliance.org
 3 days ago

“Valero’s disregard for air quality regulations and public safety in the surrounding community warrants decisive action and significant penalties to deter violations in the future. Valero did not report or control the emissions from this source as required by Air District regulations,...

www.sunflower-alliance.org

Comments / 0

Related
Billings Gazette

Biden administration pauses oil and gas leasing for a second time

Oil and gas producers spoke out last week against the news that the federal government would not hold a lease sale for the fifth consecutive quarter. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) missed the deadline to notice a promised first-quarter sale, prompting speculation that a recent U.S. District Court ruling might be to blame. A Louisiana judge issued an unexpected preliminary injunction on Feb. 11 that blocked the Biden administration from weighing the social cost of carbon, a measure of damages caused by climate change, in its decisions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Stamford Advocate

Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is delaying decisions on new oil and gas drilling on federal land and other energy-related actions after a federal court blocked the way officials were calculating the real-world costs of climate change. The administration said in a legal filing that a Feb. 11...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baaqmd Meetings#The Hearing Board
Grist

The Biden administration is updating truck pollution standards

For Gaby Mendez Ulloa, an upcoming action by the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, isn’t just some obscure government rulemaking. It’s a life-or-death issue. Over the past few years, the EPA has been working on new standards for nitrogen oxide, or NOx, emissions from heavy-duty trucks — a key ingredient of the brownish haze that blankets the valley east of Los Angeles where Mendez Ulloa lives. Experts expect the proposed rule, currently under interagency review, to be released any day now.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Agriculture Online

U.S. EPA commits to increasing biofuel use, targets not yet finalized

NEW ORLEANS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is committed to increasing the use of biofuels, an agency official said on Tuesday, but the industry is still anxiously awaiting the Biden administration to finalize specific blending goals. The Biden administration is open to using every tool to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gmauthority.com

U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Right To Repair Legislation

U.S. lawmakers introduced new Right to Repair legislation this week that could make it easier for owners of modern-day vehicles to repair their vehicles themselves or get them repaired by a third-party mechanic. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, introduced a new bill this week that aims to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
International Business Times

U.S. EPA Aims To Get Biofuel Blending Law On Track

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is ensuring its decision on the nation's biofuels law is made in a transparent way to get the law "back on track" and put the renewable fuel's use on a sustainable trajectory for growth, an agency official said on Tuesday. The Biden administration is open...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Meeting - February 24

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-SMALL A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Small (BAR-S) will be held on Thursday, February 24, at 4:30 p.m., virtually via Zoom Webinar. Detailed information on agenda items and how to access the meeting, will be available one week prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3765. The following applications will be considered. 174 Fishburne Street - - TMS # 460-07-02-168 Request final approval for partial demolition. Site visit on 2/24/13 at 8:30a.m. 34 Percy Street - - TMS # 460-08-01-072 Request demolition of historic structure. Site visit 2/24/22 at 8:50 am. Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at (843) 724-3765 or view the website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 1986908.
CHARLESTON, SC
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

USPS finalizing plan to replace fleet with 90% gas-powered vehicles

The US Postal Service is moving ahead with a plan to replace its current fleet with 90% gas-powered trucks and 10% battery electric vehicles, after the Environmental Protection Agency and White House objected to the move and asked for further study of the impact of emissions. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy...
POLITICS
The Verge

Carbon capture tech is advancing in the wrong direction

Carbon capture tech that’s often sold as a solution for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from heavy industry — the most difficult sector to decarbonize — is still far off track from accomplishing that, according to a recent analysis by financial services firm ING. The pipeline of new...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Tesla gets wrist slap from EPA for violating Clean Air Act

The penalty is next to nothing for a company that generated a net income of $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter of last year alone. The EPA found Tesla to be in violation of specific regulations known as National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Surface Coating of Automobiles and Light-Duty Trucks from October 2016 through September 2019, which could put people living in communities nearby at a health and environmental risk. Tesla’s facility applied coating materials containing such hazardous air pollutants as formaldehyde, ethylbenzene, naphthalene and xylene.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

New Gas Pipelines Draw Fresh Scrutiny by Energy Regulators (1)

U.S. energy regulators plan to look more closely at the economic need and environmental impacts of new interstate natural gas pipelines—a consequential update of a 23-year-old policy that underpins federal pipeline reviews. Gas pipeline reviews will take into account a proposed project’s effect on climate change, look at a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon ditches plan to phase out petroleum diesel

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers have scrapped a proposal to phase out petroleum diesel and have instead moved ahead with a bill to study alternative fuel supply and pricing. The original version of HB 4141 would have prohibited the sale of petroleum diesel for motor vehicles, beginning with the Portland metropolitan area in 2025 and 2026 and then Western Oregon in 2027 and 2028.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy