BAAQMD Meetings on Valero Emissions, February 24 & March 15

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-SMALL A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Small (BAR-S) will be held on Thursday, February 24, at 4:30 p.m., virtually via Zoom Webinar. Detailed information on agenda items and how to access the meeting, will be available one week prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3765. The following applications will be considered. 174 Fishburne Street - - TMS # 460-07-02-168 Request final approval for partial demolition. Site visit on 2/24/13 at 8:30a.m. 34 Percy Street - - TMS # 460-08-01-072 Request demolition of historic structure. Site visit 2/24/22 at 8:50 am. Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at (843) 724-3765 or view the website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 1986908.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO