Texas started their season in dominant fashion, sweeping the Rice Owls to start 3-0. The Longhorns outscored the Owls 36-3 over the three game set with none of the games ever really in doubt. Now the Longhorns are traveling to Corpus Christi to take on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders for a midweek two-game series which will see Texas try to improve to 5-0.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO