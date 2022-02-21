Jaden Ivey and Cliff Omoruyi throw down vicious poster dunks in Rutgers-Purdue

Connecticut Huskies coach Danny Hurley had an early exit from Tuesday’s game between his team and the No. 8 ranked Villanova Wildcats. With the Huskies leading 24-23 in the first half, Hurley drew a technical foul. In response, he turned his back to the floor and faced the home crowd, raising his arms to try to get them going. That was more than the referee, James Breeding, was willing to put up with.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO