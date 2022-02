The iconic French croque madame, a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with an egg on top, gets a revamp in this show-stopping brunch bake. Frozen tater tots step in for toasted bread and mingle with hefty pieces of ham in a creamy, mustard-spiked cheese sauce. One perk of letting the oven do the work here is that the ham crisps up beautifully and the eggs set with jammy yolks without dirtying a skillet or standing over the stove. Gruyere is the traditional cheese of choice in a croque madame. Here we use fontina for its buttery creaminess, but feel free to swap in Swiss or Gruyere.

