Roseburg, OR

Letter: I don't see any inconsistencies in stances

 2 days ago

The News-Review published a letter on Feb. 15 (“Is this correlation as tragically real as it feels?”). The letter suggested that people who are COVID anti-vaxx and anti-abortion are suffering from a logical inconsistency. There is no...

NRToday.com

Letter: I don't trust vote by mail

It seems Mr. Richardson would like to turn the “Letters to the Editor” section into the same cesspool that social media has become. The “truth” is I never mentioned political affiliation, former President Trump, nor did I say anything about the validity of the 2020 election and I certainly didn’t mention class. It should be easy to understand even for those with limited cognitive skills. In order for a representative style of government to work the results of elections must be trusted and, like it or not, as of late it is not on either side of the political spectrum. It is my opinion that a federal takeover of elections is both unconstitutional and unwise, as did the founders. As for vote by mail, voters in Oregon said very loudly they didn’t want those who are in the county illegally to obtain an Oregon driver’s license. The state not only ignored our wishes making it easier to obtain one, they also added automatic voting registration. Even without a driver’s license, according to the Oregon Voter Registration information, you can register to vote with just a utility bill!
OREGON STATE
Daily Freeman

Letter: Don’t judge the maskless, but protect yourselves

I was disturbed to read Checko Miller’s letter in today’s Freeman (Letters, Feb. 14). He’s angry, disappointed and lacks trust in those around him since the New York state mask mandate has been lifted. I encourage him to take heart. As we now know, vaccinated and unvaccinated...
LAKE KATRINE, NY
INFORUM

Letter: Professionalism and kindness don't go unnoticed

The professionalism, kindness and calmness of West Fargo Public Schools Transportation Department staff and students is being applauded. On Wednesday, Feb. 2 while driving bus No. 11, a medical emergency occurred that caused the driver to pull off the road to ensure the safety of the three students on the bus and also safety of the public. While the driver was able to radio into dispatch requesting assistance, it was an alert, observant and calm Horace High School student who continued radio contact, giving a detailed description of the driver's condition.
WEST FARGO, ND
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: We don’t need this road

In my view, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Mayor Dave Bronson exhibit the ultimate display of arrogance in reviving “the zombie road.” Apparently reality doesn’t affect their decisions. Consider it slices through one of the city’s largest green spaces, hurting trails and wildlife, traffic issues and wetland logistical issues. And the biggest consideration of all is that the people don’t want it.
POLITICS
Roseburg, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
City
Roseburg, OR
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Don't tighten gun regulations

It seems that Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins has decided that the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights are not important to Nebraskans. She has testified before a legislative committee that constitutional carry is not a good thing for Nebraskans. Why, I wonder?. What is her...
LINCOLN, NE
Item

Letter to the editor: What to do with the 20% who don't want to be in school?

We now are in search of a superintendent for the public schools. There are some inherent problems with schools which I will address shortly but first a contrast. I coached (was superintendent) ball for a lot of years. The players I had were all volunteers. They wanted to be there. They chose to play ball. I had something they wanted. They were proud to wear our uniform. With this ability or prize I was holding, I was able to set standards and requirements that were enforceable - you don't play by team rules and standards, you take off our uniform. In our case, this led to 25 years of excellence for our teams. This success was based on quality leadership that had leverage over these players to conform, perform or leave. I was selling something that the players wanted to buy.
SUMTER, SC
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Don’t begrudge the Legislature its pay

I would like to voice a contrasting view to the general idea that the pay of legislators should be reduced, which has become common since the pay commission recommended a cut that the Legislature rejected. It doesn’t make sense to pay the Legislature on the cheap, then complain that we don’t get the outcomes we want.
ANCHORAGE, AK
NRToday.com

Letter: I believe abortion is an abomination against God

It’s deeply disturbing that so many people do not consider the life of a child being formed in its mother’s womb as a precious human life that has value! A life that has a right to live and not be ripped apart. An innocent, helpless life that cannot defend his or herself! A life being created in the image of God, it’s maker!
ROSEBURG, OR
NRToday.com

Letter: It's time for the voters to select new commissioners

In 2014, the Douglas County citizens voted for the county commissioners to only hold the positions for a period of two terms of four years each. The measure passed with nearly 70% of the voters in favor of term limits. Then outgoing commissioner Susan Morgan challenged the measure and a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
NRToday.com

Letter: It's time for a united front for timber and the environment

It may be the right time for the timber companies, environmental groups and government agencies to unite for a better environment. I believe the timber companies will be hard pressed to replace losses from recent fires. They already resorted to huge clear cuts, herbicides and short rotations, but they may be forced to more herbicides, bigger cuts and even shorter rotations if they rely on their own lands. Maybe something can be worked out for the benefit of all.
ROSEBURG, OR
NRToday.com

Letter: It feels like the public is out of Roseburg Public Schools

Hello, Douglas County! Did you know that the Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors is not allowing people to attend the school board meetings in person?. We must participate via ZOOM. Why? We can eat out, shop, visit with loved ones, go to other meetings, but we can't attend our local school board meetings.
ROSEBURG, OR
