Letter: I don't see any inconsistencies in stances

It seems Mr. Richardson would like to turn the “Letters to the Editor” section into the same cesspool that social media has become. The “truth” is I never mentioned political affiliation, former President Trump, nor did I say anything about the validity of the 2020 election and I certainly didn’t mention class. It should be easy to understand even for those with limited cognitive skills. In order for a representative style of government to work the results of elections must be trusted and, like it or not, as of late it is not on either side of the political spectrum. It is my opinion that a federal takeover of elections is both unconstitutional and unwise, as did the founders. As for vote by mail, voters in Oregon said very loudly they didn’t want those who are in the county illegally to obtain an Oregon driver’s license. The state not only ignored our wishes making it easier to obtain one, they also added automatic voting registration. Even without a driver’s license, according to the Oregon Voter Registration information, you can register to vote with just a utility bill!

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO