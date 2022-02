Anna van der Breggen is raring to get her season underway. This time there’s been no power data or interval training to think about – or at least not her data. Her 2022 of racing will be from behind the wheel of the car, checking the SD Worx riders are well set-up to do what is required for success, in this, her first season as a sports director.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO