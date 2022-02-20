H-J, Silsbee match-up highlights regional quarterfinals

Silsbee's bench reacts as they up their lead against Houston Worthing's during their playoff game Friday in Crosby. Photo made Friday, February 18, 2022 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise)

Five girls basketball teams from Southeast Texas were able to survive the UIL’s area round last week, setting up more intriguing games starting Monday in the regional quarterfinals.

A local versus local match-up in Class 4A highlights the schedule, with two Hardin-County foes ready to face off at Lamar University.

Meanwhile, senior guard Princess Anderson and the Beaumont United Timberwolves continue their run in Class 5A against a strong No. 3 seed in the bracket.

Woodville and Little Cypres-Mauriceville round out the remaining teams. Here’s a deeper look at the upcoming regional quarterfinals for girls high school basketball in Southeast Texas.

Girls regional quarterfinals

Beaumont United 58, Fulshear 51

Hardin-Jefferson 106, Silsbee 63

Huffman-Hargrave 55, LC-M 46

Woodville vs. Central Heights (late)

H-J, Silsbee set to clash

Fans from Sour Lake and Silsbee will converge on the Montagne Center Monday night for an all-local 4A regional quarterfinal.

Hardin-Jefferson, considered one of the favorites for the 4A title, will face its toughest playoff test yet from Silsbee. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lamar.

The game will feature great individual talent on either side. Hardin-Jefferson is lead by Duke University signee Ashlon Jackson, who was recently chosen as a McDonald’s All-American.

However, a young Silsbee guard will oppose Jackson, looking to continue making a name for herself this postseason. Sophomore Monica Bottley is fresh off a 39-point performance last Friday against Houston Worthing in the area round.

Bottley has been Silsbee’s best scorer all season, but she knows Hardin-Jefferson’s aggressive defense offers a much more difficult challenge.

“They’re a great team,” Bottley said of H-J, “We have to come out with the same energy and the same intensity that we did (on Friday night).”

Hardin-Jefferson won its first two playoff games by an average of 62 points. The Hawks and Tigers did not play during the regular season.

T-Wolves take on tough No. 3 seed

After reaching the state semifinals last season, Beaumont United is once again right in the thick of the Class 5A bracket.

The Timberwolves got a clutch performance from Princess Anderson last Thursday to advance past Fort Bend Hightower, and now face Fulshear in the regional quarterfinals on Monday night.

Anderson is one of multiple seniors to step up for United this postseason. Guard Jazmyn Sostand and post player Ta’Kiera Boudreax have also made major contributions during the Timberwolves’ two playoff wins.

“My seniors have really stepped up because they don’t want their season to end,” Walker-Brown said. “They’ve really set the tone for the other players.”

Fulshear enters the regional quarterfinals as a No. 3 seed, but that distinction is a bit misleading. The Chargers went 13-3 in District 24-5A, and have won both playoff games comfortably so far.

Monday’s tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at C.E. King High School.

Bears back at it

LC-M almost saw its season slip away in the final seconds of last Friday’s area round, but the Bears pulled out a thrilling win to stay alive in the 4A bracket.

During Friday’s victory over Booker T. Washington, LC-M led by 13 points entering the fourth quarter, but needed a late defensive stop to seal a 56-55 result.

Head coach Eddie Michalko knows the hard-fought win might have taken a toll on the Bears, so he gave his team some time off this weekend before returning to practice Monday.

“We had a meeting and maybe a bit of shooting, but not a whole lot,” Michalko said of the weekend schedule. “We’ll be ready to go.”

LC-M will face Huffman-Hargrave on Tuesday at East Chambers High School with a 6 p.m. start. The Bears haven’t lost since early January, a 10-game stretch that included an impressive victory over Silsbee in district play.

Woodville comes off ‘ugly’ win

Woodville has been a mainstay in the 3A bracket during recent years, with multiple runs to the state tournament in San Antonio.

This season, the Eagles look primed to make another appearance at the Alamodome with a 32-4 record overall. However, last week’s area-round win wasn’t the prettiest of efforts, according to coach Troy Carrell.

Woodville got by Boling, 31-25 last Friday, but Carrell said he’s just fine with the “ugly” victory, as long as they keep coming.

The Eagles will face Central Heights in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. at Lufkin High School.

