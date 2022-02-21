1 Pound Of Fentanyl Found In Hotel Room In Galt

GALT (CBS13) — Police confiscated a large number of fentanyl pills left behind in a hotel room in Galt, said the Galt Police Department.

Around 2 p.m., officers received a call of found property at a hotel room on N. Lincoln Way.

When they arrived, they found 1 pound of suspected fentanyl pills that were left behind.

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose and the amount seized is equivalent to about 227,000 deaths in potential overdoses.

With the 186 fentanyl-related deaths in Sacramento County last year, officers were glad to have confiscated the pills.