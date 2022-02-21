ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

College Basketball Scores

ESPN
 4 days ago

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former Kentucky men's basketball coach Billy Gillispie is at Tarleton State, where he is still very much Billy Gillispie

STEPHENVILLE, Texas -- After a frustrating home loss, men's basketball coach Billy Gillispie sits in his office in a hallway of the 3,000-seat Wisdom Gym on the campus at Tarleton State University. It's late, he's disappointed, and he tells both of the reporters on hand that he wants to "hurry up and get this over with," then appears to be physically pained by the lackluster questions.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
ESPN

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. --  When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals.
NBA
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iona College#Marist College#Manhattan College#Mercy 47 Emory 87#Carnegie Mellon 86#Ot Fordham 50#70 Iona#Nyu#Case Western 70 Siena#Dallas Crusaders#Green Bay 67#Creighton#Bellarmine 67 Mississippi#Butler 70#Rutgers#Hawaii Hilo 63#Hawaii Pacific 71#Southern Cal 62#Espn Com
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Reinventing basketball: What the NBA might look like without 75 years of baggage

Over the course of its 75-year history, the NBA has carved out an incredible legacy that includes unforgettable moments, superstar players, iconic franchises and legendary coaches. Basketball is now the second-most popular sport in the world behind soccer, and the NBA is a big reason why. But let's face it,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
ESPN

Big men help No. 13 Badgers hold on to beat Gophers 68-67

MINNEAPOLIS --  Johnny Davis had a quiet game that ended early, when Wisconsin's standout guard fouled out with 2:35 to go and the 13th-ranked Badgers gripping hard on a one-point lead at Minnesota. From start to finish, the big men produced more proof there's more to this team than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Quinerly leads No. 24 Alabama to 74-72 win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  Jahvon Quinerly got the message Alabama coach Nate Oats sent by bringing the junior guard off the bench. Quinerly responded, scoring 17 of his 19 points after halftime to help the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half and hold off Vanderbilt 74-72 Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Cincinnati extends Luke Fickell's contract after playoff run

CINCINNATI --  Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has received a two-year contract extension through 2028 and a raise to $5 million per year after leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff. The university board of trustees approved the contract extension Tuesday, also increasing the football staff salary pool to...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

PGA Tour best bets for the Honda Classic

The PGA Tour heads to Florida this week for the 2022 Honda Classic from PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. 2020 champion Sungjae Im returns to the Sunshine State, along with last weekend's Genesis Invitational winner Joaquin Niemann and Daniel Berger, who both went to Florida State. Which players...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy