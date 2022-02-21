Passengers told to ‘avoid travel’ by train on Monday as storms paralyse networks

Train operators have warned customers to “avoid travel if possible” on Monday as services are expected to be paralysed by gale-force winds and lashing rain.

National Rail has warned anyone making essential journeys once services resume to expect “major disruption” to routes “across most of Great Britain” – including cancellations, delays and slower speeds onboard.

This comes after the Met Office issued an amber wind warning for Northern Ireland and a milder yellow wind warning for much of the rest of the UK as Storm Franklin moves in.

The forecaster warned that the south of the country will be particularly hard-hit by stormy weather during the morning rush hour.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is strongly urging customers to “avoid travel if possible”, particularly those planning to travel north of Preston in Lancashire before 10am.

Speaking on Sunday evening, TPE operations director Paul Watson said: “Due to the impact of Storm Franklin, train services are disrupted along the West Coast Mainline.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our priority and we are warning customers not to travel between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow until after 10am tomorrow.

“Anyone planning on travelling by train today or before 10am tomorrow can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund.”

The operator said any services which are running are expected to be “very busy”.

Great Western Railway (GWR) reiterated the same plea for customers to travel only “if absolutely necessary” as services are expected to be “significantly disrupted across the network” on Monday.

National Rail said: “Please check before you travel if you plan to use train services today or on Monday.

“The poor weather conditions may cause flooding, and any trees already weakened by Storm Eunice may fall down.

“Where conditions worsen, speed restrictions could be put in place to ensure you can travel safely.”

National Rail said the following train operating companies will be affected:

– Avanti West Coast

– c2c

– Caledonian Sleeper

– Chiltern Railway

– CrossCountry

– East Midlands Railway

– Great Northern

– Great Western Railway

– Greater Anglia

– Heathrow Express

– London Northwestern Railway

– LNER

– Northern

– ScotRail

– Southeastern

– Southern

– South Western Railway

– Stansted Express

– Thameslink

– TransPennine Express

– Transport for Wales

– West Midlands Railway