ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Unions warn of schools ‘chaos’ ahead of Covid rules being scrapped

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xA0UZ_0eKGhlfh00

Education unions are warning of chaos in schools unless the Government rows back from the “reckless” decision to scrap all remaining Covid safety rules in England.

Unison, Unite and the GMB , which represent school support staff, are urging the Prime Minister to keep in place free testing and the requirement to self-isolate.

The three unions warned that the failure to provide clear, detailed guidance risks a “super spreader free-for-all” in schools and other workplaces.

If remaining safety rules are axed, schools will be left in an “impossible situation”, the unions added.

The Prime Minister is disregarding working people's and the public's health – this time school staff, children and their families – through reckless measures meant only to please his backbenchers

Jim Kennedy, Unite

Parents will be unsure about whether to send their children into school, transmission rates could soar and new, more potent variants could emerge, they warned.

Unison’s head of education Mike Short said: “Protection and safety are what’s needed, but there’s only confusion on offer from the Government. Parents and staff are desperate for a return to normality – but not at any cost.

“The Prime Minister appears to care more about keeping in with his backbenchers than he does about the health of the nation.

“Rather than throw caution to the wind and jeopardise the education of children who’ve lost so much, it’s time to show leadership, put aside self-interest and err on the side of caution.”

Unite national officer Jim Kennedy said: “Once again the Prime Minister is disregarding working people’s and the public’s health – this time school staff, children and their families – through reckless measures meant only to please his backbenchers.”

GMB national officer Avril Chambers said: “You have to question the motive behind this reckless decision.

“We suspect it’s yet another decision taken by this Prime Minister out of self-interest rather than for the good of the country.

“Support staff have kept our schools open throughout the pandemic. They deserve to stay safe and our children deserve not to have their education interrupted any more than it already has been.

“The Prime Minister needs to act responsibly. He must leave free tests and isolation requirements in place until there is scientific evidence that they no longer serve a purpose.”

Comments / 88

MarkWalleye
3d ago

B.S. Dropping mandates won't do a thing to change covid-19 cases!! Vaccines don't work, business and school shutdowns don't work, and MASKS don't work!! Natural immunity works best and herd immunity. Stop listening to the health DICTATORS- they have been WRONG since DAY 1!!

Reply(1)
13
rose bloom
3d ago

solution: school vouchers. teachers should not be in a union because they are using children as bargaining chips.

Reply
25
Steve Wilcox
4d ago

scrap the rules and go back to normal it's that easy

Reply(22)
39
Related
The Independent

Covid self-isolation rules will be scrapped next week, Boris Johnson to announce

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 will end next week, Boris Johnson is set to announce.Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm the repeal of all of England’s pandemic regulations when he lays out his “living with Covid” plan on Monday.The PM is expected to say that the vaccination programme, testing, and other new treatments like anti-viral drugs can be relied on to keep people safe – and that infectious people will not be made to stay at home.“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Lancashire's public health chiefs' warning over scrapping of laws

Lancashire's public health bosses have warned the government has moved too fast in scrapping Covid laws. All Covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and free mass testing will stop from 1 April. However, Blackburn with Darwen Council's public health director Prof Dominic Harrison and his Lancashire County Council...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

School leaders condemn ‘headlong rush’ to scrap Covid testing and isolation

School leaders have criticised Boris Johnson’s plan to scrap Covid self-isolation rules and end regular testing of pupils in England, with the plans described as a “headlong rush” out of restrictions.The prime minister told the Commons on Monday that the government was removing the guidance for staff and students to undertake regular, twice-weekly testing when asymptomatic.But teachers’ leaders and school leaders have said the “living with Covid” announcement could cause further disruption – and create conflict between schools and parents.Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the announcement felt like a “headlong rush”, not a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gmb#Unite Parents
BBC

School face covering rules being eased in Scotland

The first minister has announced that rules on face coverings will be eased in schools from the end of February. Nicola Sturgeon said secondary school pupils in Scotland will no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms. Pupils will still need to wear masks in communal areas and when...
WORLD
Daily Mail

United Airlines pilot who refused COVID vaccine claims she is stuck on unpaid leave with no health insurance and unable to seek another job

A United Airlines pilot who has religious objections to getting vaccinated for COVID-19 has said that she is on forced unpaid leave and unable to seek another job due to the company's strict non-compete clause. Sherry Walker, 53, the co-founder of employee advocacy group Airline Employees for Health Freedom, spoke...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BigCountryHomepage

Thousands of U.S. Truckers to protest Vaccine Mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Truckers in the United States are getting ready to follow the lead of their Canadian counterparts and form a convoy that will travel from California to Washington D.C. This after 50,000 Canadian truck drivers formed a 45 mile convoy to Ottawa this week to protest the government’s vaccine mandate. The […]
EL PASO, TX
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Federal vaccination mandate begins for healthcare workers in 24 states

Healthcare facilities in 24 states face their first deadline Feb. 14 to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per CMS, 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the agency's mandate must ensure staff have received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC, by Feb. 14. They also must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US governors, Canadian premiers call for end to vaccine mandate

A group of 16 US state governors and the premiers of two Canadian provinces on Wednesday called on the leaders of both countries to end the cross-border vaccine requirement that sparked protests and briefly closed trade routes. Protests in which demonstrators at one point blocked border crossings and truckers have clogged the streets of downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks were sparked by rules mandating Covid vaccines to cross the US border. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Hong Kong Covid surge is overwhelming hospitals, says leader

Hong Kong reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in a surge the Chinese territory’s leader says is overwhelming hospitals. The government announced plans to have construction crews from mainland China build isolation units with 10,000 beds after crowding at hospitals forced patients to wait outdoors in winter cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Headteachers welcome buffer zones around schools to stop anti-vaccine protests

Headteachers have welcomed an amendment to a new Bill which will help councils quickly set up buffer zones around schools to stop them from being targeted by anti-vaccination protests.Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a letter to MPs on Monday that she would back an amendment from the House of Lords to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill that would “enable a local authority to quickly establish a ‘buffer zone’ around schools and vaccination centres if targeted by harmful and disruptive protests, as have been seen recently from ‘anti-vaxxers’”.A statement from the Home Office added: “She will point out...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Teachers to be ordered to avoid political bias in classrooms

Teachers are to be subjected to new controls governing the presentation of political content in the classroom, after a row over primary-age children being asked to write letters about the Partygate scandal.Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he will bring forward new guidelines this week to ensure that the discussion of politics in lessons is “balanced”.He said that schools should not be encouraging pupils to “pin their colours to a political mast”.There was no immediate detail available from the Department for Education on the content of the new guidelines.But Mr Zahawi highlighted contentious issues like racism, the legacy of the British...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy