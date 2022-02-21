ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Charging for Covid tests would be act of madness, warns TUC

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WU4SB_0eKGhh8n00

Charging for Covid tests would be “an act of madness” in the middle of a cost of living crisis, union leaders warn.

The TUC said the Prime Minister should put public health first when he publishes his “living with Covid” plans this week, rather than internal Conservative Party politics.

The union organisation urged the Government to commit to tackle the “broken” sick pay system by making it available to all workers and increasing it to at least the rate of the voluntary real living wage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCNX9_0eKGhh8n00

The TUC said lateral flow and PCR tests should remain free for all who need access to them.

Introducing charges would disproportionately hit frontline and low-paid workers, it was claimed.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “We are all looking forward to getting on with our lives, but the Prime Minister must put the country and public health first, not his backbenchers.

“That means fixing our broken sick pay system once and for all. Workers who are laid low by Covid must be paid sick pay while they can’t work, or people will have to come into work and that will spread infections.

“The ongoing failure to provide decent sick pay to everyone is leaving the country vulnerable to new variants and pandemics. It’s astonishing ministers cannot see this.

“Free tests must remain in place for all those who need them. This is crucial for workplace and public safety.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Frontline workers most at risk from Boris Johnson’s Covid test ‘madness’, TUC chief warns

Scrapping free Covid tests will be “madness” and disproportionately hit frontline workers in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson has been warned by the Trades Union Congress leader. Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the TUC, told The Independent the prime minister must not “gamble” on public safety, as he prepares to publish a strategy for ending England’s legal restrictions.She also stressed that ministers must improve the UK’s “pitiful” sick pay – currently amongst the lowest rates in Europe – and said it would be an “unnecessary risk” to end self-isolation payments.The intervention from the TUC chief comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

State Recovers Over $400K for Residents Unfairly Charged for COVID Tests

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office recovered more than $400,000 for New Yorkers who paid for expedited COVID-19 tests, but received their results later than the promised timeframe. After the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) issued warning letters to ClearMD Health and Sameday Health to stop misrepresenting turnaround times for results, the testing labs refunded consumers who were unfairly charged. The companies also corrected their advertising and instructed employees to provide accurate information concerning turnaround times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid rules: Workers face terrible choice, says TUC

People should not be forced into making a "terrible choice" over going into work with Covid or risking losing income by self-isolating at home, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has said. The trade union raised concerns ahead of the just-announced scrapping of the law in England to self-isolate. It said...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuc#Party Politics#Madness#Conservative Party
Daily Mail

VW dealership adviser, 34, who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, tribunal rules

A VW dealership adviser who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, a tribunal has ruled. An Leeds employment tribunal ruled Laura Convery, 34, was a victim of disability discrimination and unfairly dismissed because of her anxiety which caused her to suffer panic attacks.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

Ending free Covid testing would be a mistake, Sir Keir Starmer says

The Labour leader was responding to reports the Government may announce an end to free testing next week. Sir Keir Starmer has said ending free coronavirus testing “is a mistake” which would increase the risk of Covid transmission. The Labour leader was commenting after reports first emerged on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Swann warns against 'rushed' decision on Covid tests

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will not be "rushed" into taking decisions on rules around the use of free mass testing in Northern Ireland. The government in England plans to bring it to an end from 1 April. The DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Northern Ireland should be...
WORLD
The Independent

NI health minister warns he will not be rushed into Covid test decisions

Northern Ireland’s health minister has warned he will not be rushed into making decisions around Covid tests.Robin Swann was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to free universal symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public in England from April 1.DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that Northern Ireland follow England’s lead however Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP have urged caution.I will not be rushed into making decisions on COVID testing based on timetables set elsewhere. I have asked officials to draw up policy options based on an appropriate, proportionate approach to testing in NI. In the...
WORLD
The Independent

Call for help to tackle increase in unpaid overtime

Union leaders are calling for a new right to switch off outside working hours after new research suggested employers enjoyed £27 billion of free labour last year because of unpaid overtime.The TUC said its study indicated that 3.8 million people did unpaid overtime in 2021, putting in an average of 7.6 unpaid hours a week, equivalent to £7,100 a year.The figures show that Government promises to “build back better” are not being fulfilled when it comes to workers being paid for all the hours they work, said the union organisation.The TUC published the figures on its annual Work Your Proper...
LABOR ISSUES
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy