ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jw8r_0eKGhcjA00

Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 to celebrate team owner Roger Penske 's 85th birthday.

Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway and the Ford drivers synched their strategy all week, then executed their plan to perfection Sunday night. The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime.

Cindric was the leader on the restart from the top lane and pulled out to a sizeable gap. He then ducked down to the bottom line in front of his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney so that Blaney and Cindric could work together over the final two-lap sprint to the finish.

Blaney on the final lap made his move for the lead, and Bubba Wallace ducked low for his own look at the front. Cindric slid up to block Blaney, but still had to hold Wallace off in a drag race.

A crash behind them brought out the caution and Cindric was ruled the leader and the winner. It's the first career Cup victory for the 23-year-old Cindric, who was promoted from the Xfinity Series to replace Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford and run for NASCAR's rookie of the year honors.

Wallace finished second for the second time in his career in the Daytona 500 and was followed by a trio of Ford drivers in Chase Briscoe, Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Kyle Busch was sixth to join Wallace as the only Toyota drivers in the top 10. Michael McDowell was seventh, followed by David Ragan and Keselowski, and finally Chase Elliott in the only Chevrolet to finish inside the top 10.

Cindric, meanwhile, gave his family another one of the crown jewel trophies in motorsports. He's the son of Tim Cindric, the president of Penske's racing organization, and the maternal grandson of the late Jim Trueman, who fielded Bobby Rahal's winning car in the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Trueman died of cancer less than a month later at age 51.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott deal leaves one seat open for 2023

With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Rookie Austin Cindric rewards Roger Penske's confidence with Daytona 500 victory

Longtime NASCAR owner Roger Penske didn’t seem overly concerned when Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski announced he was leaving Team Penske at the end of the 2021 season to become owner/driver for Roush/Fenway/Keselowski Racing. After all, Penske had confidence 23-year-old Austin Cindric would do just fine replacing Keselowski in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy