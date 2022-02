DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures will rebound quickly today with gusty SW winds of 25 to 35 mph by midday. A cold front will switch the winds to NW by the late afternoon and evening hours with even gustier winds. Peak gusts 35 to 50 mph north. The cold frontal passage may bring brief snow showers, or snow squalls during the more intense showers. The combination of intense snowfall rates, low visibilities, and sharply falling temperatures may produce brief but hazardous road conditions.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO