Relationship Advice

Enough! Average person lasts 90 minutes before finally kicking a snoring partner out of bed

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
 4 days ago

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Is snoring a relationship-killer? You’d better believe it! Two in five Americans have ended a relationship over their ex-partner’s poor sleeping habits.

A survey of 2,000 adults in relationships found that sleep compatibility is important to 78 percent of respondents. The average person will only put up with a snoring partner for one and a half hours before kicking them to the couch or moving themselves. Unsurprisingly, more respondents would be reluctant to move, confessing they’d ask their partner to do so instead (70% vs. 67%).

It’s also no surprise, then, that of the 65 percent of people who sleep with their partner every night, 56 percent would prefer to snooze separately.

The sleep divorce

Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Natrol , the study revealed that 37 percent identify as “night owls” who like to stay awake as late as possible, while 27 percent of respondents consider themselves an “early bird” who’s up before the sun rises. Three in four people claim they’ve had to adjust their sleeping habits to accommodate their partners, and 65 percent say their significant others had to do the same for them.

Respondents also admit they snore more than their partners (47% vs. 25%) while their significant others take over more space on the bed than them (45% vs. 32%). Some people, however, are just as guilty of stealing the covers as their partners (36% vs. 35%). More than half of Americans identify as light sleepers (57%), and 49 percent have a pet that sleeps with them frequently.

Speaking of pets, pet owners treasure their furry friend’s sleep, too — a third of those respondents would rather disrupt their partner’s sleep than their pet’s if they were stuck in an uncomfortable position (32%).

“Couples can work together so that they are both adopting healthier bedtime routines,” says Hanan Wajih, Natrol’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “Sacrifice your poor habits and work toward complementing each other’s sleep practices to become the ultimate power couple in bed.”

Bad sleep, bad day

Getting a good night’s sleep goes both ways, as 77 percent agree that it also affects them when their partner doesn’t sleep well. Three in four respondents say being on the same page with nighttime routines helps them and their partners get a better rest (74%).

On average, it takes people 43 minutes to fall asleep at night, but more than a third of Americans take longer (36%). Stress (47%) and finances (47%) are what mostly keeps people up at night – and when people can’t count sheep, they like to watch a movie or TV (49%), listen to music (49%), or browse social media (48%).

Respondents look to get various benefits from their slumber, including a positive mood (43%), energy (41%), and a clear head the next day (41%). However, 76 percent believe that their sleep quality could use some improvement.

“We know sleep is the foundation of our health, both mental and physical, which is why a healthy sleep routine can lead to healthier and happier relationships,” Wajih adds.

