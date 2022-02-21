Fast moving February passing us by

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates passed multiple business development bills with overwhelming bipartisan support this week. House Bill 4259, creating the West Virginia Small Business Jumpstart Act, was co-sponsored by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. The measure passed the full House Feb. 16 with only two votes against it. The West Virginia Small Business Jumpstart Act is similar to the program model used in 18 other states. Rather than more traditional economic development programs that offer incentives directly to small businesses, HB4259 would provide incentives for raising private capital at the fund level.
