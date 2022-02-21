ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fast moving February passing us by

By Ron Gregory
lootpress.com
 4 days ago

As difficult as it is to believe, we can start staring at the end of the 2022 legislative session and contemplating its successes and failures. Time really does fly when one is having fun. I will admit here and now that if driving the state further right wing socially...

lootpress.com

Gov. Justice’s Blue Ribbon Task Force makes final recommendations for creating a clearer path to jobs for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Aligning the Roles and Missions of the State Community and Technical College System and Workforce Development System has made its final recommendations for creating greater efficiencies across state government that will better support West Virginians seeking assistance through education, training, workforce, and human services programs.
POLITICS
lootpress.com

Residence much ado about nothing

Just a reminder to our gold star readers that the Delegate Ken Reed versus Howard Stone election case is still pending. That’s where now-Delegate Ken Reed, the Eastern Panhandle Republican, is trying to collect legal fees, etc. from where Stone challenged Reed’s residency as they ran for the House seat.
POLITICS
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice announces over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grants, benefitting dozens of communities across state

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia. These grants help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and...
POLITICS
lootpress.com

This Week in the House of Delegates 2-18-22

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates passed multiple business development bills with overwhelming bipartisan support this week. House Bill 4259, creating the West Virginia Small Business Jumpstart Act, was co-sponsored by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. The measure passed the full House Feb. 16 with only two votes against it. The West Virginia Small Business Jumpstart Act is similar to the program model used in 18 other states. Rather than more traditional economic development programs that offer incentives directly to small businesses, HB4259 would provide incentives for raising private capital at the fund level.
SMALL BUSINESS
WINKNEWS.com

Florida lawmakers moving swiftly to pass controversial abortion bill

Lawmakers are moving quickly to pass a controversial abortion bill. Discussion around the legislation took place on Tuesday for the Florida House bill that would ban nearly all abortions at 15 weeks. State representatives on both sides are asking questions and grilling the sponsors of House Bill Five. This bill...
FLORIDA STATE

