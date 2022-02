Justin "jks" Savage will replace Robin "ropz" Kool in the FaZe Clan lineup for the upcoming IEM Katowice 2022 after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, saying ropz "will rejoin the starting lineup following his recovery & quarantine as soon as it is safe for him to do so."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO