The Buena Vista 45th Annual Chili Cook-off — Monday, February 21

There are an abundance of Chili cookers in Geronimo, Oklahoma! I know, because for the 3rd time, I was asked to help judge the best of the best chili around. Forced to cancel this event last year due to COVID, organizer Donna Evans was thrilled with the participation in this 6th Annual event. proceeds from this event are used to help with expenses for Geronimo's Annual Birthday Celebration each September. And added as an extra event, the newly founded Geronimo 4H Club included a dessert auction following the chili feed with donations for the desserts going back to the club to help support the clubs' projects for the year.

GERONIMO, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO