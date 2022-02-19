ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Emerson Hart of Tonic

By QuadCities.com
quadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The Nothing Shocking Podcast 2.0 Reboot episode 92, on this episode our guest is Emerson Hart of Tonic. In this episode we discuss their newest single “To Be Loved,” touring, Ezra Ray Hart band, new tonic EP as well as a new solo...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Season 6 Fate Revealed

SEAL Team is coming back for more on Paramount+. The David Boreanaz-led military drama series has officially been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season on the heels of its nail-biting Season 5 finale last month. SEAL Team fans waiting to see what happens after Team Bravo found themselves under attack in Mali will have their answers in Season 6 of the series, which relocated to the streamer for its fifth season after four seasons on CBS.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Conte
Person
Emerson Hart
spoilertv.com

The Rookie Spin-Off Ordered To Pilot at ABC

Niecy Nash (“Reno 9-1-1,” “Claws”) is set to guest star as Simone Clark in two embedded pilot episodes of the ABC police drama “The Rookie” from eOne and ABC Signature. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. “The Rookie” and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway. The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description. Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Dolls#The Nothing Shocking#New Tonic#Ragged Records#Starz
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Will Feature a Last Minute Appearance

Fans are being introduced to one NCIS: Hawai’i actor’s family in an upcoming episode. Keep reading to find out more!. Kian Talan is one of the stars of NCIS: Hawai’i. Playing the son of Special Agent Jane Tennant, the 26-year old actor appreciates the opportunities he is given. He is also thankful for his family, who recently came to visit their son on the island.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Mob Wives’ Creator Jennifer Graziano Launches Bridgetown Street Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Graziano, creator of long-running VH1 reality series Mob Wives, has set up a new production company. Graziano, who previously ran JustJenn Productions, will develop and produce unscripted content including docuseries, competition shows, home improvement formats and food series, as well as create and write scripted projects via the company. Graziano, whose father was mobster Anthony A. Graziano, a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, started her career in television with Mob Wives, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016 and spawned a number of spinoffs. She also developed unscripted and scripted projects...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Where You Recognize Kelly Peterson From

The CBS police show Blue Bloods will have many guest stars throughout its run. One character named Kelly Peterson was played by an actress. Do you know where you might have seen this actress before her turn as Peterson? We’ll tell you that actress Bebe Neuwirth played this character on the show. Let’s get some details about her past work with a little boost from Looper.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Remembers ‘Having the Best of Times’ With Late Mom

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg shared a sweet and heartbreaking post of his late mother Alma Wahlberg earlier today. Alma, who raised Donnie along with actor Mark Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg, sadly passed away last April. Since then, the “Blue Bloods” star has posted tributes to his mother here and there on social media. Today, Donnie Wahlberg chose to share a clip from the family’s A&E show, “Wahlburgers.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’: Series Reboot “Alive & Well” At Paramount+

Paramount+ is still on track with its reboot of classic procedural Criminal Minds. This comes despite reports last summer, stirred by comments by series star Paget Brewster, that the project might have been dead at the streamer. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemens, who took on her new role at the streamer last summer, in addition to running Paramount Television Studios, said that the delay of the reboot was down to the executive shuffle at the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy