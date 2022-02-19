Emerson Hart of Tonic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Graziano, creator of long-running VH1 reality series Mob Wives, has set up a new production company.
Graziano, who previously ran JustJenn Productions, will develop and produce unscripted content including docuseries, competition shows, home improvement formats and food series, as well as create and write scripted projects via the company.
Graziano, whose father was mobster Anthony A. Graziano, a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, started her career in television with Mob Wives, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016 and spawned a number of spinoffs.
She also developed unscripted and scripted projects...
