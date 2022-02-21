Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

Tony Stewart was in the Fox NASCAR booth for the Busch Clash and the Daytona 500. With the third seat in the booth set to see multiple drivers in 2022, who is next?. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon stepped away from the Fox NASCAR booth following the 2021 season, his sixth season in the booth alongside lead announcer Mike Joy.
Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
Daytona 500 penalties announced; Six suspended for multiple races. On Sunday, NASCAR concluded their biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500. The race opened up the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from the Daytona 500 week below. In Thursday’s Duel races, RFK...
For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
BUBBA Wallace's father urged him to buy a gun and his fiancé was terrified for their safety after a "noose" was found in the NASCAR star's garage, a new documentary has revealed. In June 2020, Wallace was believed to be the victim of a hate crime when a rope...
NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
THE noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage before a NASCAR race in 2020 was real and not a "hoax" concocted by the star, an FBI agent who investigated the incident says. Speaking in the forthcoming documentary series RACE: Bubba Wallace, FBI Agent Stanley Ruffin dispelled any speculation that the rope - which resembled a hangman's noose - was planted by Wallace or a member of his team.
Brad Keselowski left Team Penske after 12 seasons of full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition. His replacement immediately won the Daytona 500. After 12 seasons, all with Team Penske, competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, Brad Keselowski turned the page on his career and joined a new team for 2022.
Kurt Busch started his first season with 23XI Racing this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway, and in doing so, he joined an exclusive NASCAR club. Kurt Busch made his long-awaited first start for the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team this past Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt have joined forces for a new project. In January, the couple announced they have launched a new vodka called High Rock with the held of Sugatlands Distilling Co. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Dale and Amy, who are working together professionally for the first time. Dale said they have been looking to work together, and it looks like High Rock is the perfect fit.
Both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing and The No. 50 The Money Team Racing entries have been issued penalties after wheel-related failures during the Daytona 500. In the case of TMTR's Kaz Grala, the car completely lost a wheel which then bounced across the track and forced several drivers to take evasive maneuvers.
Longtime NASCAR owner Roger Penske didn’t seem overly concerned when Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski announced he was leaving Team Penske at the end of the 2021 season to become owner/driver for Roush/Fenway/Keselowski Racing. After all, Penske had confidence 23-year-old Austin Cindric would do just fine replacing Keselowski in...
After a runner-up finish at the Daytona 500 to start his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace reflects on the tumultuous events of 2020, the changes that have slowly followed, the future of Black drivers in the sport, his legacy as an activist and more.
