AUSTIN, Texas — Texas opened the 2022 season looking every bit the part of the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, finishing off a three-game series sweep of Rice with a blowout victory on Sunday, 14-2. The 7,039 fans who packed UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the series finale (a three-game attendance total of 21,850 established a new opening-weekend attendance record for the program) watched Tanner Witt scatter five hits, strike out five and walk two while surrendering one earned run in his first career start for the Longhorns, but the story of the day (and, in turn, the weekend) was Ivan Melendez leading the offensive charge.

RICE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO