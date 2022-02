EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE built a big lead and ran away from Eastern Illinois Thursday. The Cougars defeated the Panthers 66-52 to sweep the season series for the first time. The Cougars improved to 10-19 overall, winning 10 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. SIUE is now 4-12 in the Ohio Valley Conference, to move into a tie for eighth place and the final spot in next week's OVC Tournament.

