Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), and Keechant L. Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), announced the unsealing today of a three-count Indictment charging ERIC LESANE with firearms and drug trafficking offenses. LESANE was initially charged by Complaint after his arrest on February 1, 2022. LESANE’s case has been assigned to the Honorable U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO