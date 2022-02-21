ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds Participate In Motorcade To Show Support For Ukraine

 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Through words, songs, and prayers, many folks came together to support the Ukrainian people as Russia plans for a possible invasion. On Sunday, Ukrainians of New England and supporters held a Stand With Ukraine campaign in Boston.

Several memorial services were held in churches to pray for innocent lives lost and an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukrainian War.

“I believe that unity of people, church and government and army will give us a guarantee that we will defend our country and I hope that all people of goodwill help us achieve our goal,” said Father Yaroslav Nalysnyk.

Many of the individuals who gathered have family members in Ukraine. They are staying in close contact with them as the situation continues to escalate.

“It’s very clear that there is a sense of unity here and in the service today,” one attendee said.

“I couldn’t even just imagine that in the 21st century that all countries recognize that Russia will attack Ukraine,” said Ivan Ivaniv.

He said he fears for his sister and grandparents who live in Ukraine.

“We just call and we pray that they’re running away right now and they say no, we are going to stand, it’s our home,” Ivaniv said.

After services, hundreds took part in a motorcade from Jamaica Plain to the World War II Memorial in Boston where a vigil was held.

Organizer Lesay Kuzyk said she also has relatives in Ukraine who she’s deeply worried about.

With no diplomatic end in sight, local Ukrainians said they will remain in constant communication with their loved ones on the other side of the world as they pray for peace in Ukraine.

