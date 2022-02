The immediate eligibility rules and transfer portal have significantly changed how all 131 FBS college football teams build their roster, and that's certainly the case in the SEC. The conference was a big winner in acquisitions, as Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Alabama are among the nation's best in transfer classes for the 2022 season. Not only does every coach have to recruit his own roster at the end of the year, but all programs have a chance to dip into the portal for help to bolster a roster in need of talent or to fill a specific position. The Gamecocks, Rebels and Tigers all added potential impact players and deepened other position groups with hefty portal hauls, while the Crimson Tide targeted a few specific needs to add to a team already picked as the preseason favorite.

