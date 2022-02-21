ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State wrestling wrap-up: Loveland’s Johnson siblings make history, Chaparral’s title drought ends, Brady Collins’ redemption and undefeated champions

By Kyle Fredrickson
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobi and Morgan Johnson made history at state wrestling as the first brother-sister pair to repeat as individual champions. The Loveland duo was unstoppable over the three-day tournament at Ball Arena. Kobi (120) earned his third consecutive title in Class 4A. Morgan (105) won her second CHSAA-sanctioned title in the girls’...

Vista Ridge’s Brayden Dorman, top-rated quarterback prospect in Colorado, commits to Arizona

COLORADO SPRINGS — Brayden Dorman fidgeted anxiously in his seat in the brief silence before a life-changing decision. The top-rated 2023 quarterback prospect in Colorado went live Tuesday evening on CBS Sports HQ to reveal his college decision from the Vista Ridge High School gymnasium. Dorman was surrounded by teammates, family and friends when he made it official. The desert is calling.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver Post

David Roddy, CSU Rams hold off Wyoming to split Border War series

FORT COLLINS — America, ya missed a good one. Well, most of a good one, anyway. David Roddy came to the rescue of the Rams again, dropping a game-high 26 points, including a huge runner with 2:44 left in the contest, to help lift CSU to a 61-55 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night before a sold-out Moby Arena.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Denver Post

TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes announces new partnership, name change

BERTHOUD –– Alongside fellow Korn Ferry Tour representatives, the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes committee on Tuesday gathered in Berthoud to announce a notable change. With media and club members in attendance for the afternoon press conference, TPC Colorado revealed a five-year partnership with Ascendant National Title...
BERTHOUD, CO
