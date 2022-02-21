Detroit police: family member finds back door open, 2 adults and a child murdered inside west-side home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after the discovery of what Detroit Police Chief James White called a “very tragic scene,” where two adults and a child were found fatally shot to death on Detroit’s west side.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their late 20s to early 30s, and a child, believed to be 4-7 years old, were found gunned down, all with multiple gunshot wounds, in a home in the 15000 block of Evergreen Road – somewhere in the area of I-96 and Schoolcraft Road.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call from a family member who had not seen or heard from one of the victims in over a week and went to check on them, White said.

When the family member showed up, they noticed the back door appeared to have been kicked in.

After entering the house, the family member found the man and woman dead, both appearing to have been shot multiple times, White said.

Officers responded within minutes. As they continued to check the rest of the house for victims, authorities found the young child lying lifeless on their bedroom floor.

The chief says police currently don’t have a lot of information, but it didn’t appear to be a “fresh scene.” While the family member hadn’t had contact for about a week, White was not sure whether the shooting happened that long ago.

An autopsy will help determine an approximate time of death, which could aid the investigation, he said.

Authorities had not confirmed the identities of the victims yet, but a preliminary investigation indicated the woman was the child’s mother and they both lived in the home with the man, according to neighbors.

White is asking anyone who saw anything or may have know something to reach out to the police department.

He expected to provide further updates to the media on Monday.

“Whatever we get, we’re gonna share with you, because we’re gonna need you to help us apprehend this perpetrator,” White told reporters Sunday evening.

Investigators will be trying to get their hands on as much video evidence they can to solve the case, noting there are multiple Project Green Light locations in the area that may provide some clues.

He said officers “will be here until we’re done,” and “every resource we have is going to be dedicated to pursuing and apprehending the person that committed this heinous act.”

White noted it did not appear the case was a murder-suicide, though the investigation was still early.