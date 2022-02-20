Lake Oswego boys swimmers win Class 6A state meet

The Lakers dominate the relays and win their first big-school crown since 1994.

Depth.

Talent.

Experience.

And speed — lots and lots of speed.

The 2021-22 Lake Oswego boys swim team had all that and proved it in spades at the Class 6A state swim meet, powering to victory — the Lakers' sixth state title but first since 1994 — with 97.5 points and snapping Jesuit's six-year winning streak in the process. The Crusaders took second with 72 points.

"It was an awesome year. We ended with a blast," said Lake Oswego senior James Kang, who swam on two winning relays, one runner-up relay and also placed sixth in the 200-yard individual medley. "This is the last meet of my entire career and I'm so happy."

"It was a lot of fun," said Lake Oswego senior Dohyun Kim, who swam on two winning relays, placed second in the 100 breaststroke and took fourth in the 50 freestyle. "It was really nice. It just felt really nice to have everything finish so perfectly."

The relays were the key to the Lakers' win, with Lake Oswego taking top honors in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay — where the Lakers broke the state meet record — and finishing a close second in the 400 free relay.

Lake Oswego opened the meet in style, with junior Jonathan Bell, Dohyun Kim, Kang and junior Tylor Kim winning the medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 35.30 seconds (ahead of crosstown rival Lakeridge, which finished at 1:36.40).

That early win set the tone for the rest of the Lakers' day.

"I was kind of worried about the 200 medley relay," Kang said. "I wasn't too sure if we were going to win that one because even though we were seeded first, it was like 'Let's see how everyone does.' … And then we won that one by a lot, and afterwards, I was like 'This is just going to go great.'"

"That was really great, and we're hoping to continue that momentum for the 200 freeway and 400 freeway free relay," said senior Stephen Peng.

The Lakers did just that, with Peng, senior Lincoln Buckner, Tylor Kim and Dohyun Kim racing home to win the 200 free relay at 1:25.00, and in the process, snapping the state meet record of 1:26.11 set by Newberg in 2019.

"We were kind of trying to go for the state record so (we were hopeful) we could get that," Tylor Kim said.

And in the 400 free relay, Lake Oswego sped home to second place at 3:12.22, with Peng, Bell, Buckner and Kang trailing only Lakeridge's 3:11.75.

"We kind of knew that we would win most of the relays," Dohyun Kim said. "It was a lot of fun."

Individually, the Lakers didn't win an event, but they were still very, very good. They especially showcased their speed and depth in the 50 freestyle, where Tylor Kim took second at 21.20, Dohyun Kim was fourth with a 21.27, Peng placed sixth at 21.65 and Buckner finished 12th with a 22.78.

Other top finishes included: Dohyun Kim, second in the 100 breaststroke at 56.77; Tylor Kim, third in the 100 free at 47.47; Peng, fifth in the 100 free at 47.86; and Kang, sixth in the 200 individual medley at 1:58.53.

