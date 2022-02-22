ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Severe and wintry weather set to impact Arkansas this week

By Hayden Nix, Alex Libby, Carmen Rose
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTsv4_0eKGNDvP00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- MONDAY EVENING UPDATE- It’s an active work week concerning the weather Monday through Thursday.

STORM ONE: Monday night – Tuesday afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday night through early Tuesday. NWA has a higher chance for stronger storms after 10 pm Monday and overnight. Central Arkansas should see more storm activity early Monday morning. East Arkansas has a better shot for a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 4 am for much of west into central Arkansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193jPq_0eKGNDvP00

SEVERE THREATS: The main threat with these storms is flooding. In locations where multiple storms have moved over, we could see localized street and stream flooding. The risk is lower, but for storms that reach severe status, a brief strong wind gusts up to 60mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter is possible. A brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WM0DW_0eKGNDvP00
Severe risk gauge for Monday night and Tuesday.

FLOODING THREAT: There is a Flood Watch for north Arkansas Monday night through early Tuesday including: Russellville, Heber Springs, Batesville, Mountain Home, Mountain View, Jonesboro and Harrisburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUfQX_0eKGNDvP00
National weather service issued a flood watch Monday night through Tuesday morning for all counties highlighted in green.

STORM TWO: Wednesday afternoon – Thursday night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwxYR_0eKGNDvP00

After the first storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, we will see a big drop in temperatures. We go from temperatures in the 70s Tuesday to temperatures in the 30s and 40s Wednesday. These cooler temperatures change the impact from severe weather to winter weather.

The main impact of the second storm is ice and because confidence that ice accumulation is likely a winter storm watch has already been issued for areas of north-central and northwest Arkansas. Temperatures in the northern third of the state, especially in the higher elevations of the Ozarks will be cold enough to support sleet and freezing rain. This storm is still too far away to pinpoint the exact amounts but significant icing which is greater than 0.25″ looks possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jio61_0eKGNDvP00
Freezing rain and sleet are more likely for north Arkansas over higher terrain Wednesday into Thursday. Little Rock and all spots farther south should only see rain. This will not be the same event as what we dealt with on February 3 this year.

EXCESSIVE RAIN: With both of these systems impacting the same area over a short period of time, we could see some flooding of bigger streams and rivers. Much of the north half of the state will see at least 2″ of precip, with the south half ranging from 1 to 2 inches of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bBDU_0eKGNDvP00
Total rainfall forecast for Monday through Sunday morning. Little Rock could see 2″+ of rain during that same timeframe.,

TIMING: Below is the timing of both storm systems.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 3

ValleyCreekTenn
19h ago

Democrat weather stations CNN MSNBC are reporting the worst in history storms, an winter weather. The last time CNN MSNBC reported weather it did nothing

Reply(1)
3
Robert Maser
1d ago

well well I just hang out in Texas until Arkansas gets normal. after all it's still winter till March 20th.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Russellville, AR
City
Heber Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Freezing Rain#Ice Storm#Northwest Arkansas#Extreme Weather#Nwa#Mountain Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy