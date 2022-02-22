Severe and wintry weather set to impact Arkansas this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- MONDAY EVENING UPDATE- It’s an active work week concerning the weather Monday through Thursday.

STORM ONE: Monday night – Tuesday afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday night through early Tuesday. NWA has a higher chance for stronger storms after 10 pm Monday and overnight. Central Arkansas should see more storm activity early Monday morning. East Arkansas has a better shot for a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 4 am for much of west into central Arkansas.

SEVERE THREATS: The main threat with these storms is flooding. In locations where multiple storms have moved over, we could see localized street and stream flooding. The risk is lower, but for storms that reach severe status, a brief strong wind gusts up to 60mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter is possible. A brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Severe risk gauge for Monday night and Tuesday.

FLOODING THREAT: There is a Flood Watch for north Arkansas Monday night through early Tuesday including: Russellville, Heber Springs, Batesville, Mountain Home, Mountain View, Jonesboro and Harrisburg.

National weather service issued a flood watch Monday night through Tuesday morning for all counties highlighted in green.

STORM TWO: Wednesday afternoon – Thursday night

After the first storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, we will see a big drop in temperatures. We go from temperatures in the 70s Tuesday to temperatures in the 30s and 40s Wednesday. These cooler temperatures change the impact from severe weather to winter weather.

The main impact of the second storm is ice and because confidence that ice accumulation is likely a winter storm watch has already been issued for areas of north-central and northwest Arkansas. Temperatures in the northern third of the state, especially in the higher elevations of the Ozarks will be cold enough to support sleet and freezing rain. This storm is still too far away to pinpoint the exact amounts but significant icing which is greater than 0.25″ looks possible.

Freezing rain and sleet are more likely for north Arkansas over higher terrain Wednesday into Thursday. Little Rock and all spots farther south should only see rain. This will not be the same event as what we dealt with on February 3 this year.

EXCESSIVE RAIN: With both of these systems impacting the same area over a short period of time, we could see some flooding of bigger streams and rivers. Much of the north half of the state will see at least 2″ of precip, with the south half ranging from 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Total rainfall forecast for Monday through Sunday morning. Little Rock could see 2″+ of rain during that same timeframe.,

TIMING: Below is the timing of both storm systems.

