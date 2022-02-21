ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Thousands in Morocco protest high fuel prices, soaring inflation

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oqz1r_0eKGLEji00
© AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Thousands of demonstrators have staged a protest in Morocco against the rise of high fuel prices and other essential commodities in the country, The Associated Press reported.

Protesters took to the capital of Rabat on Sunday to hold a demonstration outside the parliament building in addition to other cities nationwide.

Demonstrators were seen holding signs and chanting slogans against the Moroccan government for its failure to keep prices under control, which has led to poverty, according to the AP.

Due to the recent string of protests, Moroccan authorities were deployed in force throughout the protesting site.

Smaller protests also happened in other cities related to the economy.

The Moroccan government has blamed the spike in prices on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery and international markets that have hiked prices on grains and oil as the country also deals with one of the worst droughts in decades.

According to the country’s royal palace, the national average of rainfall this season is 3 inches, 64 percent lower than normal.

Most countries have been experiencing a string of high prices and soaring inflation, which has caused financial stress for governments, businesses and households.

Countries have been struggling to address issues such as expensive utility bills and rising prices for food, with farmers and supermarkets passing along their products’ costs to customers who are facing a cost-of-living crisis, according to the AP.

Moroccan residents also held demonstrations last October in protest of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine passport required for travel and access to indoor events.

Morocco's government made proof of vaccination mandatory for residents who enter their place of work or restaurants, and for domestic and international air travel.

The recent string of demonstrations also coincide with the eleventh anniversary of the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings in 2011, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Oil Expert Weighs In on How High Gas Prices Could Soar

One energy strategist warns that consumers need to brace themselves for higher gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia produces 10% of the global demand for gas, which equals roughly 10 million barrels of oil a day. The escalation in relations between the two states disrupts the supply chain of fossil fuels.
TRAFFIC
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Gas Prices#Inflation#Protest#The Associated Press#Moroccan#Ap#Royal Palace#Arab
KHOU

Can anything be done to lower gas prices?

Normally gas gets cheaper in the first few months of a new year, as cold weather tends to keep us at home. But in 2022 the price is going up. There are several factors driving the increase, but tensions half a world a way are not helping. As the world...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

487K+
Followers
58K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy