Hello, gamers. Despite controversies on the series dropping on the cloud, the staff at the Game Haus knows that, inevitably, people are still gonna opt to stream them. Kingdom Hearts is an amazing JRPG series. However, it is important to know that a lot of complexities hide beneath its seemingly simple gameplay. Obviously, this is switch players’ introduction to the series. This Kingdom Hearts Pro Tips guide will give players valuable information to begin their first playthroughs on the Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO