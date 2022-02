*Winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday*. What a difference a few hours make, with temperatures changing from springlike to winter. A strong cold front will make its way through the region this evening, dropping temperatures back toward normal February values. The big question is whether temperatures will drop fast enough to allow for accumulating snowfall in the DMV. We think that will be the case, and most of us should wake up to at least a coating of snow Sunday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO