Blazing trails and inspiring others, Justen Evans

When Antonia Phillips takes to the mat this weekend at the first IHSA Girls State Wrestling Meet in Bloomington, it will mark another first for the personable Alton High student-athlete.
Two weeks ago, she became the first girls wrestling sectional champion from Alton High School and the first IHSA state qualifier from AHS.
Phillips, a junior, has met challenges head-on her whole life. The first challenge is one she mastered early.
Phillips is deaf.
