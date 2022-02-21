ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazing trails and inspiring others, Justen Evans

KIII TV3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's head football coach and athletic coordinator...

www.kiiitv.com

The Telegraph

'Best listener': Phillips blazes trail for women, deaf athletes

When Antonia Phillips takes to the mat this weekend at the first IHSA Girls State Wrestling Meet in Bloomington, it will mark another first for the personable Alton High student-athlete. Two weeks ago, she became the first girls wrestling sectional champion from Alton High School and the first IHSA state qualifier from AHS. Phillips, a junior, has met challenges head-on her whole life. The first challenge is one she mastered early. Phillips is deaf.
ALTON, IL
KTVZ

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Edniesha Curry is in the midst of her first season as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers. She’s one of just six women currently working as assistants in the NBA and the first to work in that capacity for the Blazers. While Curry is blazing a trail in Portland, this is not a novelty to her. She was the only woman to be an assistant for a Division I men’s team when she was on the staff at Maine for the 2018-19 season. She’s currently one of several women in high-profile positions for the Trail Blazers.
NBA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida State women's golf ready to host 9th Annual Florida State Match-up

There is really no better time to be playing at home for the Florida State women's golf team. they're fresh off a tournament win, and they're ranked 16th in the country. This weekend, the Seminoles are back on their home turf for their 9th annual Florida State Match-up, an event they won last year, and where they'll compete against 11 other teams, including third ranked Oregon. It's a great opportunity to get better, and give the fans something to cheer for.
FLORIDA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Former Tiger signs with new team

A former Clemson Tiger was drafted by a professional team on Wednesday. The Philadelphia Stars of the new USFL spring football league selected former Clemson wide receiver, Diondre Overton, with (...)
NFL

