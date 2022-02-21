ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder Who Championed Grime, Dies at 31

By Evan Minsker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamal Edwards—the British entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SBTV who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music—has died, BBC News reports. His company confirmed the news to the BBC. His cause of death is unknown. He was 31. Edwards, born in Luton and...

The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum Brenda as she calls SBTV founder ‘the centre of our world’

Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden illness”, his mother Brenda has announced.The SBTV founder, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave, died on Sunday (20 February) aged 31.In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Heartbroken friends say music mogul Jamal Edwards, 31, died of a 'heart attack' at his mother's house hours after he played final DJ set at London bar as Charles and Camilla pay tribute

Music mogul Jamal Edwards' died from a 'sudden heart attack' at the home he shared with his mother after DJing the night before, his heartbroken friends claimed today. The YouTube star, 31, passed away on Sunday morning at the address in Acton, west London, after performing at Bubba Oasis in Angel on Saturday night.
MUSIC
