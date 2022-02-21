VIP AUDIO 2/20 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Balancing act – Artistic analysis of C.M. Punk’s Revolution promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite (43 min.)

February 23rd, 2022 | Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. We opened with 10 tag teams surrounding the ring. IS IT GONNA BE THE TNA REVERSE BATTLE ROYAL? Nah, they just head in at the bell. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage came out to watch. The teams involved were the Young Bucks, Ass Boys, reDRagon, Santana and Ortiz, Reynolds and Silver, Private Party, 2.0, Butcher and Blade, Best Friends, and FTR. Both teammates have to get eliminated to be gone. Most of this was standard battle royal fare with the Ass Boys going out first. There was a fun spot where Matt Hardy saved Isaiah Kassidy from elimination only for it to fail and Matt was stunned. Trent nearly got eliminated but landed on OC’s shoulders and returned to throw out Bobby Fish heading into the commercial break. Returning, we were down to FTR, Matt Jackson, Kyle O’Reilly, Trent, John Silver, and Santana. FTR interference backfired and made it so Cash was out, leaving one member from each surviving team. We got a fun callback to the Santana/Ortiz vs. Best Friends feud as Trent and Santana went at it. They fought on the apron until Matt and Kyle got rid of them. They seemed for form an alliance against Harwood and Silver. “Johnny Hungry” chants. Harwood got sent out by a returning Fish. Kyle and Matt went to throw out Silver together only for Kyle to turn on him and send both out after 18:21. Pretty standard stuff though the back half was strong. [**¾]

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO