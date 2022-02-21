ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 2/20 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Balancing act – Artistic analysis of C.M. Punk’s Revolution promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite (43 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.23.22

February 23rd, 2022 | Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. We opened with 10 tag teams surrounding the ring. IS IT GONNA BE THE TNA REVERSE BATTLE ROYAL? Nah, they just head in at the bell. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage came out to watch. The teams involved were the Young Bucks, Ass Boys, reDRagon, Santana and Ortiz, Reynolds and Silver, Private Party, 2.0, Butcher and Blade, Best Friends, and FTR. Both teammates have to get eliminated to be gone. Most of this was standard battle royal fare with the Ass Boys going out first. There was a fun spot where Matt Hardy saved Isaiah Kassidy from elimination only for it to fail and Matt was stunned. Trent nearly got eliminated but landed on OC’s shoulders and returned to throw out Bobby Fish heading into the commercial break. Returning, we were down to FTR, Matt Jackson, Kyle O’Reilly, Trent, John Silver, and Santana. FTR interference backfired and made it so Cash was out, leaving one member from each surviving team. We got a fun callback to the Santana/Ortiz vs. Best Friends feud as Trent and Santana went at it. They fought on the apron until Matt and Kyle got rid of them. They seemed for form an alliance against Harwood and Silver. “Johnny Hungry” chants. Harwood got sent out by a returning Fish. Kyle and Matt went to throw out Silver together only for Kyle to turn on him and send both out after 18:21. Pretty standard stuff though the back half was strong. [**¾]
WWE
411mania.com

Face of the Revolution Qualifier & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a few new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Orange Cassidy will face Anthony Bowens in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match, while Serena Deeb will have another five minute challenge. In addition, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa will sign their contract for their AEW Women’s Title match at AEW Revolution.
WWE
411mania.com

Six-Man Tag Team Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a trios match for this next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s show that Hangman Page will team with John Silver and Alex Reynolds against Adam Cole and reDRagon on next Wednesday’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Min#Television#Combat#C M Punk S Revolution#Mjf
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Match And Face Of The Revolution Qualifier Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. The next Face of The Revolution qualifier will take place as FTW Champion Ricky Starks takes on 10 of The Dark Order. The winner of the match will join Keith Lee, Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the March 6 pay-per-view. There will be two open spots to fill after tonight.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Gets Emotional In Promo On This Week’s Dynamite, Top 5 Moments From Dynamite

MJF delivered a promo in which he “broke character” and got emotional on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the heel, who was in the ring for a promo, talk about how he grew up as such a wrestling fan and loves AEW, and how he was bullied and picked on for his learning disability. He said that he encountered anti-Semitism from kids but that he got to meet his idol in CM Punk and decided he would be the best in the world like Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite

As we’ve noted, MJF broke down into tears and delivered an uncharacteristic promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW star revealed he was subjected to anti-Semitism and bullying as a child, and made it through most days thanks to his love for professional wrestling. The promo resonated...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

MJF’s Mother Addresses His Emotional Promo From AEW Dynamite

MJF is scheduled to face CM Punk in a dog collar match at the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV event. During the February 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, the heel MJF cut a promo that was uncharacteristic as he got emotional while speaking about his past. MJF talked having attention-deficit disorder while in school and brought up how he bullied for being Jewish. MJF said that he was playing football but wanted to become a wrestler and be like his “hero” CM Punk. MJF then noted that his dreams were “buried” due to Punk leaving the wrestling business in 2014 but MJF decided to become the best in the world “in spite of” Punk.
WWE
PWMania

Reference Made To Triple H During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho had an in-ring confrontation with Eddie Kingston during the February 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Several insider terms were used during the promo segment with Jericho saying Kingston “looked like a jobber” but had potential to be a “babyface” in AEW. Kingston ended...
WWE
ComicBook

Updated AEW Revolution 2022 Lineup Following AEW Dynamite (Feb. 23)

AEW's Revolution 2022 pay-per-view is a mere 10 days away and this week's AEW Dynamite covered a lot of ground in building up the show's card. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (reDRagon) opened the show by winning a tag team battle royal to earn a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship triple threat match, Ricky Starks beat 10 for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho's rivalry will finally come to a head in a grudge match and Jade Cargill will put her TBS Championship and undefeated streak on the line against Tay Conti.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy