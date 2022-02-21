ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers told to ‘avoid travel’ by train on Monday as storms paralyse networks

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Rail has warned passengers to expect ‘major disruption’ to routes ‘across most of Great Britain’ including cancellations. Train operators have warned customers to “avoid travel if possible” on Monday as services are expected to be paralysed by gale-force winds and lashing rain....

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Screaming passengers ‘prayed’ during terrifying Storm Eunice landing before being flown 200 miles away

A passenger onboard a plane that attempted to land at Manchester Airport amid ferocious winds said people were “praying” as Storm Eunice sent the “screaming” passengers “up and down in their seats.”The TUI pilot tried twice to land the aircraft from Morocco on Friday amid heavy downpours and wind speeds of more than 100mph before it was diverted to Glasgow in the face of unrelenting conditions.Storm Eunice brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings (posing possible danger to life) in south Wales and...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'I heard a creak and a bang': Family describe their lucky escape after huge 400-year-old oak tree crashed through the roof of their £750,000 home in Essex during Storm Eunice

An enormous 400-year-old oak tree was uprooted by Storm Eunice and came crashing down on top of a £750,000 family home yesterday. Sven Good said he was working in his parents’ detached house in Brentwood, Essex when he ‘heard a creak and then a massive bang’ as the tree smashed through several rooms. He said the family wept before doing ‘the very British thing’ of going to the pub.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Big Jet TV: Thousands tune in to watch flights landing at Heathrow amid storm

As Storm Eunice batters the UK, more than 200,000 people have tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.The storm has caused travel disruption across the country, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, told BBC Radio 2: “This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine – big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.“Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it’s pretty intense.“And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it.”Gusts of more than 50mph have been forecast at Heathrow, according to the Met Office.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Major incident declared as major bridges near Bristol likely to shut with 90mph winds forecast

Storm Eunice has been declared a major incident by authorities in the southwest of England as police warned it was likely two major river crossings would be closed due to high winds.Stormy conditions across the south and west are expected to cause disruption and even “danger to life” on Friday, the Met Office said.Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum – a multi-agency group that includes emergency services, the NHS and the Environment Agency – declared a major incident “due to the potential for severe disruption”.The area’s police force said as a result of forecast winds of 90mph, it was...
ENVIRONMENT
Esquire

This Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport in Gale-Force Winds Is a Phenomenon

As one of the 187,000 people watching planes try to land at Heathrow airport on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV, I was lucky enough, just now, to hear our host say, "It's a big old bully boy 777 right here." Then, when the passenger plane landed successfully: "Oh, flippin heck!" Earlier on, you could watch a huge jet sway horizontally in the wind as host Jerry Dyer, standing on the ground beneath it, yelled, "Easy, son!" As it approached the runway, he added, "GO ON THEN!" And, when it was even closer: "DROP IT!"
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Dramatic Cockpit Footage Shows Pilot Landing Airliner During Storm Eunice

As record-breaking winds smashed through the UK during Storm Eunice, commercial airline pilots have faced the daunting task of landing a plane full of up to 400 passengers in the chaos. One man even streamed the entire ordeal at Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, to almost 200,000 viewers and commentated as each pilot battled powerful crosswinds and successfully landed each plane.
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
The Independent

British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred. Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down,...
ACCIDENTS
SlashGear

This flying car just got approval to soar over traffic

Slovakian company Klein Vision is inching closer towards fulfilling humanity’s obsession with flying cars. Klein Vision’s AirCar prototype was recently issued a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of flight testing (and over 200 takeoffs and landings) mandated by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
CARS
The Independent

Planes visibly shaken by 100mph winds as they struggle to land at Heathrow airport

Video filmed at Heathrow airport shows planes visibly shaken by high-speed winds as they attempt to land.In one clip shared on social media, a British Airways aircraft approaches the runway but is forced to perform a “go-around” – increasing altitude in order to make a second landing attempt – after being battered by winds that see it sway dramatically from side to side.“New pants please!” reads the video caption on Twitter, accompanying footage taken by Big Jet TV’s live stream from the airport.“Oh no, he didn’t like that!” the person filming can be heard saying on the video.“How close did...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Storm-battered UK unites behind live stream of planes trying desperately to land

As Storm Eunice batters the walls of my flat in South London, I’m taking solace in the fact that I don’t have to do anything difficult like land a plane on a day like today. So naturally I, along with roughly 180,000 other people, have been gripped by a live stream from London’s Heathrow airport, where Big Jet TV is using a Panasonic HC-VX1 with 24x zoom to show the difficulties pilots are facing as they come in to land against gale-force winds.
U.K.
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Swaying plane’s terrifying landing in 100mph winds as flights, ferries and trains cancelled

This is the scary moment a plane struggled to land safely at Heathrow as Storm Eunice led to flights, ferries and trains being cancelled across the UK. Two of the most severe red weather alerts from the Met Office are in force in London and southern England as winds of up to 122mph have been recorded so far today. The powerful storm, the second to hit the UK in three days, has led to travel chaos across the road and rail network as well as ferry services and airports. Dozens of flights have been cancelled at...
ENVIRONMENT

