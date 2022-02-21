Sunday's Transactions

PITTSBURGH — If the Phil Kessel-to-Penguins reunion rumor seems hopelessly ridiculous, ask yourself this: Who would you rather have right now, Kessel or Kasperi Kapanen?. Of course, you could substitute "Dan LaCouture" for "Kessel" in that sentence and still have cause for thought, but you get the point. In...
1919 — Newsy Lalonde of the Montreal Canadiens sets a Stanley Cup Playoff record by scoring five goals in a 6-3 win against the visiting Ottawa Senators. The record is matched four times. 1934 — Primo Carnera retains his world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Tommy...
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at...
PHILADELPHIA — It's easy to see the dollar signs and decimal points, the posturing and legalese, and dismiss the threat of a delayed opening to the Major League Baseball season as a food fight between billionaires and millionaires. Look again, though, and you will find that baseball's first labor conflict in a quarter-century actually has a human face.
