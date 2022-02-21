ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm-up begins Monday, rain moves in Tuesday

By Kaitlyn Moffett
WTAJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, as high pressure sits to our south and east we remain under a mostly clear sky. Loves will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds remain out of the south but light at 4-6 mph. Monday, we stay mild and we’ll start the day with a...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Related
WTAJ

Cold tonight with temperatures rebounding for Sunday

Tonight, high pressure will move into the region and clouds will decrease. Our sky will become mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the teens and a few single digits. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph will keep temperatures from dropping too low. Sunday, we warm right back...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Cold air moves in today

This morning we will have a few lingering showers and snow showers before clouds try to break. Use caution this morning, there could be icy roadways on your commute. The Wind Advisory continues for Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Cambria, and Bedford counties until 7:00 AM. The National Weather Service also continues an Areal Flood Watch for Elk and Cameron counties until noon. It will be a colder day. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will start off with a clear sky, before clouds move back in.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Cloudy and cooler tonight, freezing rain moves in Thursday evening

Tonight, we continue to cool off as temperatures fall into the mid-20s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Clouds continue to increase to become mostly cloudy into Thursday morning. Thursday morning, a few areas will see a quick hit of a wintry mix and snow...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

What a snow squall is and why it can be a danger on Saturday

Snow squalls can be a very dangerous weather event and can lead to major pile-ups. Such was the case on January 6, 2004 when 44 vehicles plowed into each other near the Bellefonte exit of I-80. There were 17 injuries and 6 fatalities. The cause was an arctic front that brought a burst of snow with a sharp drop in temperatures caused a quick drop in temperatures and a sudden drop in visibility. It took two days to clear and reopen that stretch of highway. Below is the radar image from the event.
BELLEFONTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTAJ

Snow squalls could lead to a difficult Saturday morning commute

We will have a lingering flurries this afternoon with clouds and sun. It will be a colder this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will start off with a clear sky, before clouds move back in.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Warming up Wednesday with rain, changeover to snow Thursday

Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great Tuesday and had a chance to take in some of the sunshine we had. Our weather story remains pretty quiet tonight and early Wednesday, but all eyes continue to be on Wednesday evening and Thursday, with a brief warm up followed by a round of wintry weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

A mild but wet Tuesday

Tuesday will still be relatively mild despite periods of rain. Temperatures will reach into the middle 50s though it may take until late in the day to get into the 50s near and east of I-99. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s despite some rain Tuesday night. We’ll have clouds and scattered showers early Wednesday then the rest of the day will be breezy and still mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Thursday will be rather cloudy. A weak disturbance will bring a bit of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30s. A stronger system will bring ice and then rain Thursday night into Friday morning. The morning commute may be quite slick early Friday. The rest of Friday will be windy with variable cloudiness and snow showers. Temperatures will briefly reach to near 40 before dropping during the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Rain moves out, making for a warm sunny Friday

The rain and storms are gone, now we're looking at clearing skies, with breezy and cooler conditions today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate, with only near 50 degrees in the mountains. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times in the mountains. Tonight,...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Today will get cooler as the day goes along

This morning we will have a lingering shower. This morning temperatures will be in the 50s. Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon it will be getting cooler and temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a cloudy sky.
ENVIRONMENT

