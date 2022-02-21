Warm-up begins Monday, rain moves in Tuesday

Tuesday will still be relatively mild despite periods of rain. Temperatures will reach into the middle 50s though it may take until late in the day to get into the 50s near and east of I-99. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s despite some rain Tuesday night. We’ll have clouds and scattered showers early Wednesday then the rest of the day will be breezy and still mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Thursday will be rather cloudy. A weak disturbance will bring a bit of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30s. A stronger system will bring ice and then rain Thursday night into Friday morning. The morning commute may be quite slick early Friday. The rest of Friday will be windy with variable cloudiness and snow showers. Temperatures will briefly reach to near 40 before dropping during the afternoon.

