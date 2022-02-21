ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

We May Have Just Witnessed Goldberg's Final Match in WWE

By Ryan Rosendale
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The long and storied career of former WCW Heavyweight Champion Goldberg could be over. Goldberg, currently signed to the WWE, competed in the last match of his current contract at Sunday's (AEDT) Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabi against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two were originally...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 25

Related
PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
John Cena
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

WWE Re-Signs Top Star To 'Big Money Deal': Report

AJ Styles has reportedly agreed to a new contract with WWE. Fightful Select reports Styles signed what was described as a "big money deal," confirming a previous report mentioned on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. The contract is reported to be a multi-year deal worth more than $3...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Champion#The Universal#Live Event#Wrestlemania 36#Combat#Aedt#Saudi Arabi#Ufc#Rajgiri 303#Elimination Chamber
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Intentionally Injuring An Opponent

During a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page looked back on some highlights of their careers. For Roberts, someone who battled addiction and other vices throughout his time in the ring, the stories sometimes have dark themes to them. On...
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Ric Flair on the Message He Sent Cody Rhodes After He Left AEW

– During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

65K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy