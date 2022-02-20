Italy Introduces ‘Duality, Together' in Milano Cortina 2026 at Handover Ceremony

A crack widens in the San Rafael glacier in Chile's extreme south, and a ten-storey iceberg crashes into the lake by the same name -- a dramatic reminder of the impacts of global warming. In the lake San Rafael, about 100 icebergs float today, pieces broken off from the glacier that 150 years ago stretched out over two-thirds of the body of water now free of ice cover. The San Rafael glacier is one of 39 in the Northern Patagonian Ice Field (3,500 square kilometers or 1,350 square miles), which with the Southern Patagonian Ice Field (11,000 km2) in Chile's Aysen region forms one of the world's biggest ice masses. According to the European Space Agency satellite images show San Rafael to be one of the world's most actively calving glaciers and the fastest-moving in Patagonia, "flowing" at a speed of about 7.6 kilometers (4.7 miles) per year -- "receding dramatically under the influence of global warming."

