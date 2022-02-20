Italy Introduces ‘Duality, Together' in Milano Cortina 2026 at Handover Ceremony
By Julia Elbaba
NBC Los Angeles
2 days ago
With the completion of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the approaching flag handover ceremony at the Closing Ceremony, we can start to set our sights on Milano Cortina 2026. Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympic Games to be hosted by two cities, two regions and two...
After more than two weeks of thrilling athletic competition, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics came to a conclusion on Sunday with a beautiful closing ceremony. On February 4, the opening ceremony of the Winter Games brought on stunning LED and laser light displays, d-D technology, multiple performances and the traditional Parade of Nations showcasing athletes from around the world.
All eyes are on the respective host city when the Olympics are taking place, but sometimes the locations and venues become a lot less glamorous after the Games roll out of town. Once the athletes, teams and fans have left, the event spots often get abandoned. Host cities work to...
Violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon led the Italian national anthem alongside pop singer Malika Ayane at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. At the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, China handed over duties to Italy, which is set to be the host country for the next Winter Games in 2026.
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are officially behind us, but we couldn’t resist giving the games’ stunning architecture a proper send-off. While some of the venues weren’t exactly “new” — the Beijing National Stadium, for example — they still stand out as being some of the most impressive design gems ever to host the global sporting event.
Eileen Gu won 3 medals in Beijing 2022: gold in the big air and in the halfpipe, silver in the slopestyle. The 18-year-old was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother. In China she is known as Gu Ailing. Gu started skiing at the age of...
The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy.
The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they had when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, in a snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially-distanced crowd.
As he declared the Games over and handed over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, the International Olympic Committee president Bach hailed an "unforgettable Olympic experience".
The Games produced bright new stars including China's Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals to cement her huge popularity in the host nation.
As the 2022 Winter Olympics come to an end with a colorful closing ceremony, organizers are hard at work in Paris, getting the city ready for the 2024 games. Events will be held at iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, and the city is investing in a $1 billion clean up of the Seine River.Feb. 20, 2022.
The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will likely be remembered for being yet another "COVID Olympics." Similar to the Summer Games only six months ago, athletes, staff and journalists were required to stay in a closed "bubble," cut off from the local population over fears of spreading the disease. Athletes performed before an audience on television with few fans in attendance.
